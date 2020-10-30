Germania News

Our world turned white over just a few hours of snowfall in central Wisconsin on Sunday. Now as the sun comes up Monday big plops of snow are falling off tree limbs to land on the roof and spook the kitties and me. You tend to forget the noise when it is gone for months at a time. As Mike and I drove south on Highway 22 Sunday we passed by a couple of bald eagles sitting in an open potato field. The birds confused as to why they were being surrounded by snow. Later I saw the same pair of birds featured on the Wild birds of Wisconsin Facebook page, a lady had captured a great photograph of the majestic sight. Her camera did a much better job than mine would have so I am grateful that she had shared the capture.

I heard a poem this past week that made me laugh. I know that it is a classic but the timing with which it was shared touched my heart. To receive this little note meant to me that my friend Karren was feeling better and her day would be a good day filled with sunshine and happiness. We have to pull ourselves up man a day to get thru what God has planned for us. I hope that on those days you can find something inspiring or humorous and find the strength to carry on or if not just recite something that rhymes such as this gem; "I eat my peas with honey, I've done it all my life, it makes the peas taste funny but keeps them on my knife." Thank you dear lady for being my sunshine in a note so often.

Scott and Cheryl Markowski of Berlin enjoyed a Saturday night supper in Richford after taking their 4x4 for a ride. Mike and I were craving some Richford hash browns and made our way to Trapline pub and grill where we found our friends Scott and Cheryl. It was so nice to catch up with them and to see owners Dean and Geri Verburgt, and of course to eat some great burgers complete with our favorite grilled hash browns. Scott's prime rib dinner looked amazing too and they both had a giant baked potato. We try to support all local business owners as they struggle through these difficult times. After cooking all day long for a living, I also enjoy a night off from making supper and Mike never has an issue with that.

Happy anniversary to Budsin neighbors Terry and Chris Wollert on Oct. 29th. Happiest of birthdays to Merna Frozene of Westfield on Oct. 29th. Rootin' Tootin's Shootin’ Shirley Rosanske of Harris and Theresa Symonds of Packwaukee share an Oct. 30th birthday. Maverick Patten of Westfield, my cousin Sabrina Street, Doug Seehaver of Germania, Mark Schumacher of Richford, and Carol Auck of Wild Rose have an Oct. 31st birthday. Happy anniversary to Rod and Sam Tousey of Budsin on Oct. 31st. Corey Marotz of Newton, Cindy Giese of Coloma, David Shimpach, Kevin Kohnke, and Mary Lechner have a November 1 birthday. Marilyn Lange of Newton will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 1. My cousin Lexi has a Nov. 2 birthday. Marlo and Sharon Groskreutz of Westfield they celebrate their special day on Nov. 3. Ben Quinn of Lawrence fame, Tyler Wollert of Budsin, Mike Garski, Dick Pape, Sharon Schaff of Harris, Sharon Prellwitz of Fond du Lac all have a Nov. 3 birthday. Happy anniversary to my Aunt Chris and Uncle Dean Goldsmith of Dakota on Nov. 4th. Best wishes to you all.

I am praying that all of the political phone calls, text messages and crap on Facebook can stop after our election for President of the USA. My cell phone rings numerous times in a day usually not leaving a message and texting is the newest way to bug a person, often adding someone else's name to the message. The house phone receives numerous calls each day, rarely a message and so many more that I cannot even count that come by way of the mail box, just a waste of paper and ink. I pray that we will all be safe on Nov. 3 and thereafter. Peace is needed among us all.

My sympathy is extended to the dear family of Don Hendrickson of Montello and more recently Harris Villa who passed away at the age of 90 on Oct 24th. I truly enjoyed knowing Don and all of you as well. Don put great trust in me on many occasions, especially to make his haircut appointments as needed. He was a very intelligent man who could tell a great story, always with a lesson to be had in the end. May he rest easily with his wife and beloved dog in Heaven, home at last.