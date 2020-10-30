Election Day is almost here!

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd, for those who have not already cast their votes through absentee ballots or in-person voting means. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. that day.

Voters will choose a U.S. President and Vice President at this election, along with several other state and county level officials.

Here in Marquette County, voters can choose between Democratic candidate Jessica King and Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman for Representative in Congress, District 6. The race for State Senator in District 14 pairs Democratic challenger Joni Anderson with Republican candidate Joan Ballweg, who is currently finishing out her term as Representative in Assembly District 41.

Marquette County voters in State Assembly District 41will select from Democrat Nate Zimdars, Republican Alex Dallman and Independent Jean Bartz to replace Joan Ballweg. Southern Marquette County voters in Assembly District 42 will choose from Democrat Melisa Arndt and Republican Jon Plumer.

Local officials are unopposed in this election. They include: Brian Juech for District Attorney, running as an Independent; Kiley Lloyd for County Clerk, running as a Republican; Jody Myers as County Treasurer, also Republican; and Bette Krueger, incumbent Register of Deeds, on the Republican ballot.

Sample ballots and other important information is printed in the legal notices section of this week’s Tribune.