Coats for Marquette County Kids next two weekends

Lion President Sharon Foley and Judi Pugh of the Salvation Army show off the coats and winter knits being given to Marquette County children in need this weekend and next at the Care & Share Marquette County Food Bank. See the article for details.

The Salvation Army of Marquette County and the Montello Lions Club join forces to bring free winter coats, hats, mittens and scarves to children in need. The Salvation Army, using a grant for Marquette County from the first COVID stimulus bill, purchased new coats for elementary age children to add to the coats and winter gear already gathered by the Lions Club.

Over 100 coats for boys and girls are available at no cost in sizes from 12 months through 14-16 at the Care & Share Marquette County Food Bank, N2975 State Highway 22, south of Montello.

Drive up either of two Fridays - October 30 and November 6 from 5:00-700 p.m., or on two Saturdays - October 31 and November 7, from 10:00 am to Noon. Children must be present to assure coat size and color are a correct fit.

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available. Contact Judi Pugh at 608-369-1073 or rjpugh@centurytel.net with any questions.

Lion President Sharon Foley and Judi Pugh of the Salvation Army show off the coats and winter knits being given to Marquette County children in need this weekend and next at the Care & Share Marquette County Food Bank. See the article for details.