Westfield Middle & High Schools transition to virtual learning

Westfield District Administrator Bob Meicher posted an announcement to families on the school website on the evening of October 13th, announcing that the high school and middle school were transitioning to virtual learning as of October 15th, due to an increasing number of staff and students being affected by COVID-19. Meicher’s letter stated, in part:

“In the past three days we have had 4 more staff and a number of students test positive for Covid19. Once again, our staffing abilities are deeply impacted and we have exhausted our substitute availability. We can no longer staff our face-to-face school plan at the High School. We will need to transition to virtual learning for all Westfield High School and Middle School students for a short time. Middle School and High School students will not have school tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. We will move to virtual learning for the entire 7-12 student body starting Thursday, October 15th. We plan to have 7-12 students return to the building on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.”

Virtual learning began on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

The schools were in the midst of Homecoming Week celebrations when this happened. On that subject, Meicher’s letter stated, “We also want you to know that we have hit the pause button on Homecoming activities until we come back on the 28th. We will resume Homecoming activities when we return.”

Elementary students were instructed to report to school as normal.