Trick or Treat around the county

FLCS to host a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat!

The staff of FLCS are excited to announce they will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Event on Thursday, October 29th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the FLCS parking lot. Participants will be able to drive-thru the parking lot, stopping at themed trunks and stations to receive special tricks and treats. All staff members and volunteer participants will be wearing appropriate PPE and masked and maintain social distancing. We ask that those who visit this event remain in their cars at all times, pay attention to directions and signs and of course, have fun! If interested in participating, decorating a station or trunk or making a donation, please call the FLCS main office at 608-297-2128. We look forward to seeing our FLCS families and community members in what is sure to be a spook-tacular event!

Briggsville United Methodist to host Trunk or Treat

The Briggsville United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot on October 31st from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required, as is social distancing. The church is located at W8604 State Hwy. 23 in Briggsville.

WAHS Student Council presents drive-thru Trick-or-Treat

Come visit the Westfield Area High School Student Council at Westfield Area High School on Halloween afternoon for the 8th annual WAHS Trick-or-Treat! The event runs from 3:00-5:00 pm on Saturday, October 31st.

The event will look a little different this year than it has in the past. This year's event will be drive-thru. Student Council members will be dressed up in various costumes as families drive from station to station. Families should remain in their vehicles as Student Council members bring candy to the kids. All members will be wearing masks and gloves.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are appreciated to help defray the cost. Also, if any business or individual would like to help with a monetary donation, please send it to Westfield Area High School, c/o WAHS Student Council.

Montello Chamber to feature Halloween Costume Parade

While the City of Montello is discouraging trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Chamber of Commerce has come up with a fun alternative this Halloween.

The Chamber is sponsoring a Halloween parade on Saturday, October 31, starting at 4:00 p.m. Kids 12 and under are welcome to join in, and the first 200 will receive a bag of goodies. The parade begins at National Exchange Bank and will go to Daggett Park by the waterfalls, where there will be costume judging. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be worn.

Montello will not have trick-or-treat hours this year

The City Council voted earlier this month to not set trick-or-treat hours for Montello and is encouraging residents not to offer treats, in order to keep everyone safe and healthy as COVID-19 remains a concern.

Some neighborhoods, particularly in the Forest Lane area of Ward 2, routinely get 400-500 trick-or-treaters, which would make social distancing very hard to monitor. The council wants to do its part to keep our children healthy so they can continue to stay in school.