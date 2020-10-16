Springfield Fun Runners 4-H Leave an Impression

Springfield Fun Runners 4-H members and leaders installed a creative crosswalk in front of the Springfield Town Hall last weekend. It will greet voters as they come to the polls on November 3. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Springfield Fun Runners 4-H Club met outside the Springfield Town Hall on Sunday, October 11th, for the installation of a creative crosswalk. Due to COVID precautions, some of the typical activities that the club normally participates in either needed to be modified or postponed. After hearing about installations of creative crosswalks in Montello, Westfield, and Coloma, the members of the club thought that they could increase safety and provide an artistic touch for voters during the upcoming election by installing one connecting the town hall to the parking lot across the street. The members designed a geometric pattern that include the words "Head, Heart, Hands, Health," which are the basis of the 4-H Pledge that they join in saying each month at their club meeting and live in their day-to-day lives.

Creative crosswalks is a project that started in 2018 with a group of youth wanting to improve the health of their community. The group received funding from a state-wide grant from UW-Extension and were one of 5 counties selected. Youth have been working collaboratively with the Marquette County UW-Extension Youth Development and Marquette County Health Department. After much brainstorming and action planning the youth attended meetings with the municipal boards to ask for approval and explain their project. Marquette

County youth are making a difference!

This is just one the many ways that the club has continued to live out the 4-H pledge, create new opportunities, and have some fun along the way. If you are interested in learning more about creative crosswalks or joining 4-H you can call 608-297-3141 or go to https://marquette.extension.wisc.edu/. Let us know where you would like to see the next creative crosswalk.