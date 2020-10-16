Germania News

Our Wisconsin fall 2020 has been painted beautifully across the landscape despite the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. I think God knew that we needed to see beauty and surround us with peaceful pictures of nature while we deal with chaos in our lives. The heavy rains of Monday may knock down some of the pretty colored leaves but I am thankful that I have been able to see and take many pictures of their beauty in the past few weeks. As of noon, the Budsin area has measured 1 and 5/10 inches; clouds of more on the way.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Linda Williams, Marie Hodge of Westfield and to Brian Thays on October 15th. Jill Cain of Germania, Judi McCall of Wautoma share an October 16th birthday. Gina Kresic of Neshkoro, Cheyenne Hinze of Harrisville and Amy Brehm have an October 17th birthday to enjoy. Jim Hintz, Linda Woolbright and Jaybird Wegenke have an Oct. 18th birthday Melyssa Serio and Rosemary Bohnsack have an October 19th birthday. Sam Klapoetke and Tiffany Houdek share an October 20th birthday. Best wishes to you all.

Congratulations to our wonderful neighbor Terry Wollert of Budsin who now enjoys 29 years of service to the Marquette County Highway Dept. I can remember the year that you started work there and am amazed at how quickly the past 29 years have flown by. Terry has stayed busy as ever in his first week of freedom from a daily time clock.

Congrats to Nathan Hell of Newton who brought down 2 deer during the Youth Hunt in Marquette County Saturday and Sunday. Grandpa Don Heller of Budsin was Nathan's guide and assistant.

On Thursday I was excited to see some "real people" as I dropped off pans at Crossroads Chateau and visited with my best friend Vicki Zajda. Vicki had just finished a kettle of soup and had me sample some. The recipe was one of the late Doris Quinn's that we had served decades ago at The Haystack Supper Club. Dorie called it her "Welfare Soup" but we decided to give it the name of Smokey Green Bean and Bacon when we served it later in Harrisville at Dorff II Tavern. Dorie would be proud as Vicki nailed it - delicious!

John and Carol Clendenning and Miss Darla Maples Wulf of Harrisville were all in the afternoon group that day at Crossroads Chateau. We all kept our distance but were happy to at least see each other's smiles.

Betsy Compton Curtis of FL spent a few days in her home state of WI and enjoyed a quick trip to see friends and classmates. Vicki Zajda and Betsy took in the Princeton Flea Market on Saturday while Mark Guderski and Bets had lunch together. Cindy Weiss and Betsy had a great afternoon riding horses after too many decades apart from each other. You can come home again and heal your lonely soul. Safe travels back to FL Betsy, hope to see you next time.

My apologies to my neighbors John and Nancy Severson of Budsin as their recent anniversary was cut down to just 3 years. The wonderful couple has enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Their advice as to how you stay married for that long was to keep loving each other every day. They say that love is the glue that keeps them together. They did enjoy reminiscing of their 3rd wedding anniversary and a chuckle at the typo in this column last week. God's blessings and may you continue to be an inspiration to us all.

We were very happy as a family to see each other Sunday afternoon at the home of Tara and Spencer Hamilton, aka Clem's Orchard. My sister Tara set up a family photograph session in various areas of their beautiful yard. We hadn't seen each other all together for many months due to the crazy world we are living in. It was so refreshing to watch the boys play and run in the meadow with their airplanes. My sister has a natural eye for a great backdrop and managed to set us up for some awesome photos. Thank you for arranging this and making it happen. Now if we can just cut and paste our Arkansas sisters and their kiddos in to the group we will have it all. Love you!

Carol Graf of Manitowoc came to spend a few days with her parents Alice and George Henke of Neshkoro. Carol was also able to see her 2 brothers and a sister in law while here on Sunday. They may have played a few hands of cards to pass the time and to see who the winner would be.

Dawn Smith recently arrived home to spend a few weeks with our Mom Kathleen Goldsmith of Ward, AR. Julie Goldsmith Snyder is nearby and will also get to see her, I will be following you all from afar and wishing for a vacation to Arkansas myself. I sure do miss my family and it seems like the past few months flew by but then again it has been almost a year since we last spent time together. The miles may separate us but our hearts are still in tune with each other. Stay safe and do the best you can with what you have.