Westfield Homecoming 2020

Submitted by WAHS Principal David Moody

One of the enduring traditions of a high school, and the entire community for that matter, is the tradition of a fun & exciting homecoming week. Homecoming Week is a special time in the lives of our students. It is a week of school pride, friendly competitions, recognition of student athletes, and a celebration of our chapter in the long history of Westfield Pioneers. With so much uncertainty over the past six months, it is important that we continue to honor our traditions and provide a fun & engaging experience for our students.

This year’s Homecoming Week takes place from October 12th-16th. It will be a week of fun activities, dress up days, and will culminate with this year’s Homecoming Game on Friday night against Montello-Princeton-Green Lake. Due to the fact we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, Homecoming Week will undoubtedly look a little different than in years past. Even though certain things will be different this year, we are still working hard to make sure that this year’s Homecoming is a fun, safe, and memorable one for our students.

What is Staying the Same?

Class Activities and Competitions

One of the most exciting traditions of Homecoming Week is the competition between classes for the title of “Homecoming Champion.” Classes earn points throughout the week for participating in dress-up days, winning contests, and competing in games. Although some of the activities may be adjusted or modified due to COVID, we will still maintain the point system throughout the week and will have sign-up forms for different teams.

Introduction of Student Athletes

Throughout Homecoming Week, athletes from the Fall Sports are introduced and recognized at the start of the daily activities. We will continue that practice this year by scheduling the introduction of the teams on different days during the week.

Dress-Up Days

Dress-up days are an important part of the fun of Homecoming Week. The Cheerleaders choose a theme for the dress-up days, and classes get points based on the percentage of students that dress up. Thursday is always “Class Color Day,” and Friday is always “Purple & Gold Day.”

Class Shirts

Class shirts are one of the unique Homecoming traditions in Westfield. Each class has their own colored shirt with a slogan chosen by the class officers. Seniors wear black, Juniors wear red, Sophomores wear Green, and Freshmen wear orange. We will continue the tradition of class shirts this year, and students wear their shirts during activities as well as on Class Color Day.

Theme-Related Activities

Our Cheerleading team spends a great deal of time planning fun and engaging activities for the student body in order to make Homecoming Week exciting and memorable. The Cheer team will be planning activities and events that correlate with this year’s theme, “Star Wars.” By and large, we are hoping to maintain many of our traditions this year. There will be certain adjustments that have to be made in order to uphold the guidelines set forth by the district, the health department, and the CDC.

What Will Be Different?

Homecoming Dance:

Due to COVID, there will not be a Homecoming Dance. There is no way to safely and responsibly host a dance at this point. As much as this tradition will be missed, it is simply not responsible to hold it.

Homecoming Parade

We will not be holding a Homecoming Parade this year. Hosting an event that encourages a large gathering of people would be irresponsible on the part of our school district. Although this year’s parade will not take place, we are looking forward to resuming our traditional parade in years to come.

Halftime Show

One of the exciting traditions in Westfield is our spectacular Homecoming Halftime Show. Unfortunately, there will not be a halftime show at this year’s game. In order to even safely hold Band classes, the entire Band was split in half and is being team-taught by our two Band Directors. Half of the Band rehearses outdoors under the tent with one Director, while the other half rehearses in the Auditorium with the other Director. This arrangement was made to reduce the number of students in one area, and to accommodate the larger social distance required between individuals playing musical instruments, so we could continue to have Band while adhering to the safety recommendations. Since our High School Band does not rehearse as a large group, it is not possible to hold a highly technical performance. Additionally, musicians need to maintain a much larger distance between one another due to the aerosolizing effect of musical instruments. During normal classes, we are able to provide these larger distances by reducing the size of the groups. During a technical performance, it would not be feasible to maintain the necessary level of separation and safety while properly performing an effective routine.

Some Activities

We will still be having a whole week’s worth of fun activities with our students in order to keep the spirit of Homecoming alive. What might look different is how we do some of these activities. We will not be gathering the entire student body in the gym like we normally would. Rather, we will work to adapt some of our normal activities to fit with the times. For example, certain class competitions may be performed in the gym with only the participants present. The students will be able to watch the activities live in their homeroom via streaming video. Another activity could include a “movie day.” Since this year’s theme is “Star Wars,” one of the afternoons might be spent watching a Star Wars movie of the students’ choice. Not all daily activities have been planned as of yet, as Ms. Ferraro and the Cheerleaders are working to plan fun activities that conform to the safety protocols.