Local task force completes year-long grant for Click It or Ticket

October 9, 2020

On September 30, 2020, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office completed the funded Bureau of Traffic Safety Grant known as “Click It or Ticket.” The Sheriff’s Office, working together as a task force with the Westfield Police Department, Oxford Police Department and Neshkoro Police Department, completed the BOTS funded 2-year Click It grant.  For the past year from October 1st, 2019 through September 30th, 2020, the task force compiled the following statistics:

 

Seatbelt violations: 310

Child Restraint violations: 11

Speed Violations: 419

OWI violations: 92

OAR/OAS violations: 240

 

Drug arrests: 90

Felony arrests: 43

Misdemeanor arrests: 71

Warrant arrests: 29

