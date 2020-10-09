First Flu Clinic is well attended

If the first Flu Clinic of the season is any indication, it looks like these will be very well attended this year in Marquette County! Flu Clinics are being offered by the Marquette County Health Department drive-thru style this year, as a safer alternative during COVID-19 times. This first one was held September 29th at the Marquette County Highway Department in Montello and attracted 100 residents. Others have been held in Oxford and Endeavor since then and another is planned in Westfield on October 19th.