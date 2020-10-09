Courthouse returns to limited closure

The Courthouse is returning to the limited closure except for provision to the public of the State statutory or constitutional mandated duties only. This will start Monday, October 5th. This will be reevaluated every two weeks.

The County Clerk’s office is cutting off Passports and DMV Titles/Registrations during this period.

All committee/board meetings will be going back to all virtual with no in person meetings to be held with the possible exception of Executive & Finance on October 13th-14th for budget hearings, and the November

County Board. All meeting information will be posted online for those that wish to attend virtually.

Robert C. Miller

Marquette County Board Chairperson

and

Gary Sorensen

Marquette County Clerk/Administrative Coordinator