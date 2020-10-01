Montello Schools celebrate Homecoming – with changes this year

The Montello Middle & High School announced last week that this year’s Homecoming will look “a little different than it has in the past” to accommodate health guidelines in the midst of the COVID-19 health situation.

The school newsletter stated, “We are working hard to preserve the traditions that make this week fun for our students. To minimize exposure, Homecoming Week events are not open to the public, including parents.”

The traditional Friday afternoon parade will take place behind the high school on the track at 2:45 pm and will be livestreamed via the District’s Twitch channel online, available on the school district website: www.montelloschools.org.

The Homecoming football game will be on the Princeton High School field at 7:00 Friday, October 2nd, taking on Omro. All spectators will be required to fill out a medical form before they may enter the game.

Students participated in boys volleyball competition and girls powder puff football on Monday and Tuesday during the school day, with finals on Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm on the football field.

Students also participated in door decorating during the week, as well as dress-up days Monday through Friday.