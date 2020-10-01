Germania News

For the love of God and Humanity people, we must find the positive in our own life daily to survive the state of crisis that our world is in. The Fall resurgence of COVID-19 will drive us crazy if we let it. The pandemic is filled with fear of the unknown, fear of getting ill or giving it to another person or family member. I spent 5 long days awaiting a mandatory test result which was determined to be negative, and I now have deeper respect for the healthcare system. While waiting I replayed every recent scenario in my head and in my sleep. I know that I have not been careless. I have done what I knew to be helpful but I still spent 5 and a half days filled with anxiety and despair. The people who are working in this setting are tired, so very tired. Please do your best to be kind and understanding of their struggle as they care for you and your loved ones. I know that I may be preaching to the choir but I feel it necessary to unwind from my own past week of life on the edge. Love your family, friends and neighbors and count on their support as they offer it when you need it most. Go take a drive or walk (if you are able) in the fresh air and enjoy the landscape and beautifully changing trees. God has painted a wonderful palette to arise to each day. I found peace in an after work drive home along the back roads of my heritage. I stopped to take a few pictures and listened as my favorite song which had popped up on the radio. Country roads did take me home to the place I belong.

Speaking of great neighbors, John and Nancy Severson of Budsin celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on Sept 28th. This loving couple have been staying close to home and staying healthy and safe while enjoying their very scenic country setting . Their son Jay will bring the couple a special anniversary meal from a favored local restaurant and help with their celebration of decades together. You two are a true inspiration and I am so glad to have known you thru the years of my family attending the Budsin and Newton churches and now living nearby. You should write a book on your marriage success, but I already know that Love is the important story line. God Bless.

With the lack of family gatherings I was so happy to see my Aunt Chris Goldsmith on a trip to Wautoma. We both shopped for essentials at Kwik Trip in our masks and stayed a safe distance from each other and everyone else, but it was still so nice to bump into a beloved family member by chance, just what we needed.

Happy birthday wishes are extended to my former classmate Connie Villareal of IL, to my longtime friend Jeanne Thalacker of Harrisville and to city guy Scott Ehnert of Oshkosh on October 1. October 2 we wish Dennis Evans of Coloma and Jim Johnson of Westfield a great birthday. Big hugs are sent to Susie Seehaver of Princeton on Oct. 3. We sure do miss Dale. Cousin Ada Rose, Shawna Henkel and Susan Kopach share an Oct. 3 birthday. Mike Larsen has an Oct. 4 birthday. My little sister Dawn Smith, my cousin Ashley Nawrot, Sandy Vogel and Gail Evans have an Oct. 5 birthday. Best wishes to you all.

Last Tuesday afternoon I dropped by to see Pauline Petersdorff of Harrisville and like usual she was busy in her yard buzzing around like the queen bee that she is. Pauline and I enjoyed a break while sitting in the shade of her garage on a sunny, warm day. I enjoy being able to see and spend time with this dear lady and she has the perfect spot to take in the view of a wonderful neighborhood.

Jon and Linda Syverson of Germania enjoyed an early anniversary dinner at The Longbranch Saloon on Friday evening. The couple was happy to return for their favorite fish fry, and of course seeing their friends and neighbors gathering safely for food and fun. Happy decades of marriage and strength to this awesome couple.

After hearing on the morning news that Sept. 28th is good neighbor day, Chris Wollert is convinced that the holiday was created in Budsin, as all are the best neighbors you could ask for. Terry and Chris Wollert enjoyed quality time outdoors with their grandkids camping at a safe distance and braving the chill of Tuttle Lake. The Berlin grandchildren swam while the soon to be Budsin ones went by boat. They sure did have a wonderful time together.

My wonderful Auntie Linda Lindell of Wautoma dropped by with treats for us on Monday. She makes the best little mini pies and corn flake wreaths. Her brother Roger dropped off all the rest of his ugliest outdoor decor for her yard of Halloween decor.