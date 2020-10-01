Endeavor man killed in motorcycle crash

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:24AM the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Glen Ave. and 8th Lane in the Town of Moundville, Marquette County.

Responding to the crash was the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County EMS, and Endeavor Fire Department.

The motorcycle operated by Timmy Hoff, 59 of Endeavor, was traveling westbound on Glen Ave. and struck a deer. Hoff succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Tom Wastart.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s third fatal crash with four people killed in 2020.