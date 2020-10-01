Endeavor man killed in motorcycle crash

October 1, 2020

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:24AM the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Glen Ave. and 8th Lane in the Town of Moundville, Marquette County. 

 

Responding to the crash was the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County EMS, and Endeavor Fire Department. 

 

The motorcycle operated by Timmy Hoff, 59 of Endeavor, was traveling westbound on Glen Ave. and struck a deer. Hoff succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Marquette County Coroner Tom Wastart. 

 

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office. This is Marquette County’s third fatal crash with four people killed in 2020.

Please reload

Featured Posts

The Montello Middle & High School announced last week that this year’s Homecoming will look “a little different than it has in the past” to accommodat...

Montello Schools celebrate Homecoming – with changes this year

October 1, 2020

1/1
Please reload

Recent Posts

Montello Schools celebrate Homecoming – with changes this year

October 1, 2020

Endeavor man killed in motorcycle crash

October 1, 2020

Germania News

October 1, 2020

Montello woman arrested on multiple drug charges

September 25, 2020

Parks and Rural Planning reviews activities & approves 2021 budget

September 25, 2020

Please reload

© 2019 Marquette County Tribune

This site was designed with the
.com
website builder. Create your website today.Start Now