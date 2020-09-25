Parks and Rural Planning reviews activities & approves 2021 budget

The Marquette County Parks and Rural Planning Committee met last week to go over the proposed 2021 budget and to receive updates on the parks throughout the county. County Conservationist Patrick Kilbey began by giving an update on Muir Park. The park is having issues with Amish parking their horses and buggies in the woods. The horses are causing damage and killing trees. This is an issue that has happened over the past few years and they have been verbally warned about stopping this. It continued and Kilbey then contacted the Sheriff’s Department, who told them to put up signs. They are working on making a tying spot for the horses by the boat landing based on a suggestion from Sheriff Konrath. Kilbey also reported that small group reservations for use of the shelter there is up double from where they were last year.

Christa Van Treeck then reported on the county’s Bike Routes, saying that the 10 routes are almost completed. They are adding trailheads to each of the routes, which had no specific starting points in the past. These new signs contain the name of the route and map with the written directions of the route. They also include QR Codes that will direct visitors to the Travel Marquette County website and to the John Muir app.

Kilbey then gave an update on the Grand River (Lower Locks) property and road project. They had received $30,000 from the DNR with the county committing $3,000 for the project, which has recently been completed. This involved raising the road by a foot, making the road wider, installing culverts, and making a turnaround at the entrance where a gate will be installed for closing the area when flooding occurs. A historical kiosk made by Kathleen McGwin was also installed this past week by the Montello Lions. Another grant from the DNR was used to repair the boat landing in the old locks. The cement had deteriorated and was cutting the tire sidewalls of the boat trailers. McNamara Concrete Construction did the underwater concrete construction for the County.

Kilbey then gave a presentation to the board about next year’s budget. He plans to ask for $65,926 for the total budget. This is an increase of $3,283 over this year. They also project to give back $5,420 to the General Fund this year. This is so high because they have collected far more money from the county boat landings than they expected. Kilbey asked the board for an increase of $13,000 for County Park improvements, for a total of $43,000. This number includes $30,000 in revenue from State Aid for Parks, which is the money for the new downtown Montello park located on the Montello River, which they plan to work on next year. The remaining $13,000 represents only an actual $3000 increase over the previous year’s budget, as it was $10,000 in 2020. Other expenses are remaining roughly the same in the budget.

Committee member Kathleen McGwin spoke in support of the budget, saying she thought that Kilbey managed the budget very well and that the things that this budget supported helped to generate far more revenue in the county through tourism and in local businesses. The rest of the committee agreed with McGwin on this, and a motion was made to approve the budget and pass it on to Executive & Finance Committee, which passed unanimously.

McGwin then gave an update on the John Muir History App, saying that the QR codes located throughout the county are being scanned more often and the app usage is increasing. These QR codes are located at a number of historical sites, parks, and bike routes throughout the county and provide additional information and history for these locations. McGwin noted that some of the locations had their app traffic double from the previous month. For those who don’t have the app downloaded, you can still scan the QR codes by opening the camera app on your phone and take a picture of the QR code, which will send you to a webpage with information on the site you are at. McGwin also said that she has been working to promote the app with local families and students, as the app has lots of activities for them to do.