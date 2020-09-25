Montello woman arrested on multiple drug charges

On Thursday, September 17, 2020 the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force Unit, executed a drug search warrant at 237 E. Montello Street, Montello. Stephanie Neighbors, 51 of Montello, was arrested for five felony counts of distribution of heroin, one felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child.

During execution of the drug warrant 46 grams of heroin were seized, $3,053.00 in U.S. currency, a loaded firearm with the serial number removed and drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Joe Konrath reported that this operation began with information received on August 25, 2020. During the investigation prior to the search warrant being executed, a total of 48.4 grams of heroin was seized.

The complaint says that authorities from the Sheriff’s Office arranged a transaction between Neighbors and a confidential information on September 3 for the purchase of heroin, which took place at her Montello home. It says an undercover officer then made a series of four more purchases of heroin from her between September 10 and September 17.

Neighbors appeared in Marquette County Circuit Court on Friday. The court set a $10,000 cash bond and scheduled an initial appearance for September 28.

If convicted, each felony count of delivering heroin or possession with intent to deliver carries a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine, 25 years in prison, or both. The other felony count imposes maximum penalties of $10,000, 3 1/2 years in prison, or both.

This investigation was a joint effort between the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, of which the Sheriff’s Office is a member and has a Detective Sergeant assigned with the unit.