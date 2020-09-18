The Giving Tree of Marquette County

Christmas season is just around the corner. County churches, banks, businesses, organizations, clubs and individuals want to help make the holidays brighter for Marquette County children. This year is the 21st Annual Giving Tree of Marquette County.

If you want your children (newborn-12 years) to participate in this wonderful project, please pick up your registration form starting the week of Sept. 14 at any Marquette County Library, The Care & Share Food Bank, Marquette County Department of Human Services and Marquette County elementary schools. If you know of anyone that would like to participate, please pass on this information.

The application deadline is Oct. 19, 2020.

There will be “Giving Trees” located throughout the county in churches, banks, businesses, etc. To Help: Stop by a “Giving Tree” location the week of Nov. 9, select a tag and purchase a gift as described. Return the gift to that location by Dec. 1 with the tag attached and the Giving Tree Team will ensure it reaches the child in time for Christmas. You may also make a cash donation and we’ll do the shopping for you.

Contact the Volunteer Coordinator with any questions: Niki Russos, 608-332-7900.