Neshkoro Scarecrow Festival 2020 is cancelled Scarecrow Contest will be held

Due to the recommendations at this time we must sadly announce the Neshkoro Scarecrow Festival will not take place on October 10th as previously scheduled. Our main focus is the well-being of our vendors, staff, and all who attend our festival each year.

Although we will not have the festival, we will continue to have our Annual Scarecrow Contest in a little different way. This year we invite you to “Adopt a Light Post” on Main Street Neshkoro to enter your scarecrow. As previously done, cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each of the two (2) categories:

Individual/Family/School or Business/Organization.

Scarecrow entries must be submitted by September 26th, the location of the light post will be based on when the entry is received. Decorating can be done September 28 through October 3rd and remain up through November 1st. Voting for the Scarecrows will begin on October 7th and continue until Noon on Saturday October 10th. Winners will be announced at 3pm on October 10th.

Forms to enter the Scarecrow contest can be picked up at the Neshkoro Library Monday-Thursday from 12 noon – 5pm. Voting ballots and voting information will be available after October 3rd at the library. For more information please feel free to contact Cheryl at 920-291-6029 or Sharon at 262-308-1137.