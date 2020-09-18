Medicare plans open enrollment is coming soon

Open Enrollment for Medicare Part D & Medicare Advantage Plans is October 15-December 7.

Why is it important to compare drug plans & Medicare Advantage plans each year? You may have changes to your medications. Your insurance may have switched the way your medications are covered. There may now be quantity limits on your medication(s). Your medications may now require prior authorization.

You may save money! Plans can change their premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

Last open enrollment, Marquette County residents who contacted the EBS saved over $102,000 by switching plans.

You can compare plans by going to www.medicare.gov or by contacting the Marquette County Elder Benefit Specialist – Meg Wandrey at 608-297-3103 or mwandrey@co.marquette.wi.us.

Due to COVID-19, all outreach events have been postponed until further notice.