Germania News

The whitetail deer that inhabit Budsin have the strangest diet I have ever known. All summer long the wandering doe and her twins left our tomato plants alone, of course they are caged but still accessible to a point. Now that the tiny fruit are trying to ripen, the baby buck has decided to munch off the tops. Our caged wax bean plants were trimmed down about a month ago as the baby buck grew taller. Early in Spring the hosta plants were mowed off like a zero turn went over the top. Now my Fall mums are being trimmed down regularly, along with the tops of potato plants. On a regular basis we throw scraps out in the yard for our cats, crows, blue jays and whatever stray hungry critter comes by. We have seen our "Jersey colored doe" come by for a snack on bread, cookies and grapes, popcorn or chips. She happily munches away while we watch her from the windows. I must say it is hilarious to see her smack her lips trying to get the sticky food off the roof of her mouth. After watching these shenanigans all summer we can only hope these deer stay hidden and close to our woods now that archery season has begun. We do not hunt on our property in Budsin, we prefer to have a four-legged trash disposal come by and clean up the yard. Now we can only hope that the neighbors surrounding us feel the same way.

Facebook conversations can be entertaining and heartwarming as was recently proved by a thread showing a group of switchboard operators of the past. As I followed through the thread of conversation by friends who were familiar with the occupation, I came across names that I knew. Charlotte Porter wondered aloud about a sweet and friendly operator from Neshkoro that had worked in the Oshkosh switchboard office some years past. When a local person would call to be connected they could often find Betty Mockler on duty. Betty would recognize a name or voice and offer a kind "Hello Dear" to the caller as she went ahead to place the call. All who knew Betty could agree that she was able to make your day with her kind greeting and smile. She is sadly missed but dearly remembered by many.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Dave Kopach of Coloma and to Doug Malnory of Berlin on Sept. 17th. Eli Waldmer has a Sept. 18th birthday. Happy anniversary to Ricki and Chrissy Schraufnagel of Montello on Sept. 18th. James and Henke of Montello have a Sept. 19th anniversary to enjoy. Kasie Kopach of Coloma and Debbie Dehling share a Sept. 19th birthday. Jon Syverson of Germania has a Sept. 21st birthday. Happy birthday to my stepmom Mary Goldsmith of Newton, to Chef Larry Schaff of Harrisville on Sept. 23rd. Happy anniversary to Gus and Mary Ellen Thalacker of Harris on Sept. 23rd. Best wishes to you all.

My mom, Kathleen Goldsmith of Ward, AR and my sister, Dawn Smith, were happy to spend some time together recently and to get some use out of their sun hats. It has been warm and sunny in central Arkansas, as opposed to our gloomy, wet Wisconsin weather the past week.

Congratulations to Kelsey Hockerman and Christopher Rickett who were united in marriage on Sept. 12th, 2020 in Rothschild, WI. Kelsey is the daughter of Mark and Kathy Hockerman. Christopher is the son of Jon and the late Debra Rickett. The beautiful bride was glowing with happiness as she made her way down the aisle to her groom on the arm of her loving father Mark. Aunt Alice Henke of Neshkoro, and cousin Mike of Budsin, along with myself, were happy to be able to attend the blessed event. May your lives be filled with happiness together.

Chris and Terry Wollert of Budsin were happy to receive a surprise delivery from Berlin of a homemade pear pie. The fruit was home grown and the pie was delicious, a perfect Grandparent's Day gift. Although it was not the same without a crowd cheering on the Pack. The Wollerts were happy the team is back and that they beat the Vikings. Go Pack Go.