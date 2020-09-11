Westfield Chamber to organize Halloween Walk

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a Halloween Walk to Westfield’s Pioneer Park this year, featuring both a child-friendly trail and a scarier path for the more adventurous. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 17th on the Pioneer Park Trail from 5-9 p.m.

The Chamber is looking for volunteers to work concessions, guides to the entrance, admission table, set-up and clean-up. Volunteers who really wants to have the most fun that evening can sign up to be actors in either the child-friendly and scary trails.

Descriptions and shifts are as follows:

Concessions: 1st shift 4pm - 7pm 2nd shift 7pm - close

Guides to entrance: 1st shift 4pm - 7pm 2nd shift 7pm - close

Scenes with actors on scary trail: 4pm - 9pm

Scenes with actors child friendly trail: 4pm - 9pm

Admission table: 1st shift 5pm - 7pm 2nd shift 7pm - 9pm

Set up help: starts at 4pm

Clean up help: starts at 8:30pm

Organizers are hoping to make the scary trail really scary! This event could be a great event for Westfield every year. They want to put Westfield on the map for Halloween fun! The scenes will be a section on the trail that is your own. You can decorate your area and scare for the rest of the night. If you want to have a confirmed spot please let them know so they can contact you with more information. They will have a contest with the best skits/actors/scenes, voted by their ghoulish guests.

Contact Cassie at Fortifi Bank in Westfield (Cbusallacci@fortifibank.com) or Sandy at The Grapevine Galleria, or call Linda Baumann at 608-697-0659 by October 1st if you are interested in helping. Let them know a contact name and phone number, the position you are volunteering for and the number of people volunteering.