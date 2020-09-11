Montello Fire Department & Operation Santa Team Up To Hold Meat Raffle

September 11, 2020

The Montello Fire Department and Operation Santa of Marquette County will be holding a fundraising Meat Raffle on Saturday, September 12th at Jeff’s Rivers Edge, downtown Montello, starting at 1:00PM.

In addition to the meat raffles, there will also be basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, Gift Certificate Raffles, and an opportunity to win a cooler full of meat!

 

Outdoor seating alongside the river will be available.

 

Proceeds will be divided between the Montello Fire Department and Operation Santa of Marquette County, which has been providing groceries and gifts for needy families at Christmas for over 27 years, in addition to providing assistance to county residents throughout the year.

