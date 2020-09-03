Montello School Board finalizes Back to School plans

The Montello School Board met last Thursday to make final decisions about the impending school year, including COVID related staff handbook changes and determining sports and activity related plans.

The board first approved a number of hires, including Norma Schmidt for Spanish, Michelle Hanson as a 4th grade teacher, and Russel Woitula as Maintenance Technician. They then began discussions on approving an employee handbook addendum. This addendum adds new COVID-related information for district staff and details new procedures in dealing with the virus. Included in it are updated details on COVID-related sick days for employees or family members and how they will be covered, either under funds from the CARES Act or as employee sick days. It also says that an employee can work remotely in the case that they or a family member are quarantined with COVID. The board voted to approve the addendum.

Next, the board discussed the COVID plan for athletics and activities. District Administrator Marggie Banker started by discussing recent developments in regards to sports. In mid-August the County Health Department asked local schools to delay the start of athletics and activities until the beginning of October. Dr. Banker shared this at the most recent Trailways Conference meeting and found that no one else in the conference had received a similar request. When it came to a vote, Dr. Banker said she was the only one to vote to delay the season, with the rest of the conference voting to continue as normal or delay their seasons until the Spring. Due to this, Banker believed that the District could still delay until the start of October and still get in a full season, but she expressed concern that doing this would lead to student injuries as competing schools would be a month ahead of Montello. Delaying until Spring would also be an issue as all of the schools in our part of the conference would be starting in September. Banker consulted with Marquette County Health Officer Jayme Sopha about this, who understood the benefit of starting athletics in September and understood why Montello would want to go in that direction. Westfield School District, which is in the South Central Conference, has also opted to begin their regular season this month.

Banker told the board that everyone in the West component of the Trailways Conference is starting football, volleyball, and cross country on time. The only exception was Green Lake, which had wanted to move to spring but now is starting in October. This will affect the football team as they are in a joint team with Montello and Princeton. The Green Lake students would not join the team for practices until September 21st. Banker noted that they are able to provide transportation to all of the events with proper social distancing procedures being adhered to. Dr. Banker then made a recommendation to begin Montello’s fall sports and activities in earnest on September 7th.

Banker said that her “number one priority is safely reopening schools, engaging kids in classroom learning, and providing the opportunity for kids to be together again. Though I believe that extracurriculars and sports are a vibrant part of kids becoming grown-ups that belong to teams and participate in competition, this has really made the beginning of school more difficult.” She noted that she wished the WIAA had given more guidance throughout this whole process and that things could change based on the health conditions of the players, especially with football containing players from three different school districts. She told the board that she hoped to come to a decision at the meeting and that she thought it was in their best interest to begin fall sports with the rest of the West division of the Trailways Conference.

Members of the board asked what other activities this would include and Athletic Director Mark Hanson told them that it would include the Fall Musical, which will be a much smaller production requiring fewer students and would allow the students to social distance and maintain safety. IT Director David Lockstein, who is charge of the school E-Sports team, told the board that E-Sports would also start in November instead of September due to other schools in the state being virtual for the first semester and not being able to participate. The board also asked how this would affect middle school athletics, and Hanson told them that while the conference is still determining what middle school competition will look like, Montello will still be moving forward. He also noted that despite this, they are still in need of middle school coaches for football and volleyball. The board then made a motion to approve the fall athletics and activities plan, which unanimously passed.

Finally, the board considered how to approach athletic spectators at events. Banker told the board that they had gathered data from conference districts on how they planned to address spectators. She presented the following recommendations for indoor activities: That they permit 4 guests per student for indoor competition, that spectators must be masked, that they do not permit student fans to indoor competitions, that indoor events are livestreamed, that admission won’t be charged, and that concessions will not be served. The recommendations for outdoor activities are: That there be no limit on spectators, that masks are only required when social distancing can’t be done, that students would be allowed to attend, that no concessions be served, and that admission would not be required.

Board member Chuck Harsh asked Banker if students could bring other students as a guest and if that included younger family members who were also students. Banker explained that the rule was proposed due to the fact that younger students would be less likely to social distance themselves and maintain the recommendations. She said that the spirit of this was so seniors’ parents and families could come and watch their children compete as seniors. She believed that this recommendation was easiest for them to handle at the school level if everyone attending were adults and reiterated the fact that they would be providing free livestreams of the events.

Members on the board debated the language of the recommendation and decided to have it say that, “Students would be allowed 4 adult guests,” to clarify that students would still not be allowed to the events.

Another issue that was discussed was whether student athletes on the team playing could be in attendance for their team’s JV or Varsity game. The board thought that they should be exempt from the no students rule, and noted that they would need to wear masks and follow the same guidelines as everyone else attending.

A motion was made to approve these recommendations with the addition of the “adult” guest clarification, which was passed unanimously by the board.