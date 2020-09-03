Germania News

On a beautiful, breezy August day I was happy to witness the marital union of two wonderful people in love. I have watched Jonathon Heller of Budsin grow up over the past 2 decades while I worked for his parents and lived in their neighborhood. The Hellers are the salt of the earth kind of people, loving where they live and working hard to serve others in their community. When Jonathon met Shannon Bartz of Wautoma he found the perfect partner. Shannon is kind and sweet but has enough sass to keep up with her hunting, fishing, wildlife loving man. To watch these two people come together in the eyes of God before their friends and family was an honor. The Germania Justice of the Peace George Weiss became ordained so that he could fill the request of his longtime friend and marry the couple. George's service was spot on and touching as we watched the couple's 2 black labs walk the runner and greet Jon at the altar with kisses and wagging tails. As the glowingly beautiful bride approached the door of the chapel, the raw emotion came forth and brought tears to many an eye. The Mount Morris Convention Center was a serene setting for the festivities as we all gathered for the celebration with dancing, dinner and too much food. RROK of Westfield keeps trying to retire from his DJ service but it turns out that he is well loved by so many folks and keeps finding ways to entertain a crowd. He still doesn't need that rocking chair, Geritol or Medicare. While children played in the yard, adults socialized and smiled, it was something perfectly normal in a time of worldwide chaos and the overwhelming care of love of so many folks made it a great day. I cannot forget that Scrappy and Cortney Drew were in attendance. I especially cannot forget since Cortney sealed it with a kiss. May Jon and Shannon Heller be blessed with a lifetime of happiness. We love you !

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Tara Anderson of Portage, Kathy McLaughlin of Westfield, Greg Wieseler of Hortonville and Cindy Korah of Westfield on Sept. 3. Sept. 4 Nanette Hinze and Dorothy Palm of Harrisville, and Millicent Tracy of Rome have a birthday to enjoy. Happy anniversary to John and Joanne Knoch of Newton on Sept. 4. My cousin Candy Kukla of Portage has a Sept. 7 birthday. Shirley Mike of Wautoma, Paula Beers of Westfield and Monica Locke of Grand Marsh have a Sept. 8 birthday. Happy anniversary to George and Marlene Weiss of Germania on Sept. 9. Happy birthday to Roberta Galbraith of Mishicot on Sept. 9.Best wishes to you all.

Kathleen Goldsmith of Ward, AR is excited to be back to school working as a bus paraprofessional again. Mom always enjoys all the children on her routes and was even invited to a birthday party by a little guy. He was disappointed to find out that she could not attend. Welcome back to school Mom!

Jim and Ronda Krystofiak of Cedar Rapids, IA spent time visiting family in Princeton, WI and Germania over the weekend. Both of their children Christopher and Mary are now in college so they enjoyed a hippo burger at the Longbranch Saloon Sunday night with Ronda's mom, Mrs. Peabody. The couple sends a hello to all of their Wisconsin friends and a special hug to Pauline Petersdorff of Harrisville. They miss seeing everyone.

The Coloma Craft and Flea Market will take place Saturday in the park off County CH. COVID-19 cut down the dates which the event was held so let's hope to have a good crowd for the last 2. I will be set up with a booth, weather permitting. It feels like an eternity since I was able to browse a crafts sale or flea market. Enjoy the Coloma Historical Society displays and general store while attending. Be safe and enjoy the outdoors.