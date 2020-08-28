Westfield School District holds its Annual and August meetings

The Westfield School Board met last Wednesday to conduct their Annual meeting and hold the August School Board Meeting. The meeting started with a budget hearing with highlights from this year’s budget being presented by Business Manager Andrew Saloun. The overall indebtedness of the district will be $600,000 after the 2020-2021school year. This is due solely to a QZAB loan that will be paid off in 2026. The Building and Finance Committee has also taken district-wide facility tours to address facility concerns, with the district designating over $1.7 million in fund balance towards future facility projects including roofing needs and eventual vehicle replacement.

Saloun then reported that open enrollment resulted in a net loss of 129 students, or about $1 million in state aid ($8000 per student), in the 2019/20 school year. This follows a similar trend of the open enrollment net loss of 118 students in the 2018/19 school year and 135 students in the 2017/18 school year. There were multiple areas with significant savings, with buildings and grounds, transportation, and athletics coming in under budget due to the school closing early in the spring. Areas with larger than expected costs included open enrollment out and special education transfer.

Full-time equivalent pupil count was stable from last year, and the revenue limit was seeing a big jump up of $300,000. This was mainly due to the aids per pupil increasing by $300 from $9,700 to $10,000. General State Aid and the tax levy are anticipated to increase and the mill rate is anticipated to raise to $6.94 from $6.78 last year. Saloun noted that the mill rate last year was the lowest rate it has ever been and even with the increase it is still very low.

The Fund 10 balance is expected to be $5,398,378, down $18,784 from the previous year. However, Saloun says that that doesn’t include new funding that will see an additional $240,000 from the Cares Act and $151,000 from Governor Evers’ Emergency Fund for COVID related expenses. He anticipates that once things are finalized, he will only have about a $6,000 deficit. Last year, the budget was projected to have a $199,000 deficit but with the early closures they ended up with a $196,000 savings, representing a $400,000 swing.

The Annual Meeting then began, with Mark McCartney being elected the chairperson for the meeting. He spoke, saying that “Last year was a very stressful year. Our kids and staff missed out on a lot of stuff and a lot of good things that Westfield can bring them. I hope next year’s Annual Meeting and next year’s school year continues and we’re able to provide things that we normally do and we have the outcomes that we normally have.”

District Administrator Bob Meicher then spoke, saying, “Our job as educators in the School District of Westfield is to care about kids and then set them up for success. We’re dedicated to their educational success and their overall wellbeing. Academic achievement is important and is what we do. We strive to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for every student that comes through our doors or learns in other manners. The beginning of each school year is typically filled with excitement and butterflies, maybe even a little bit of nerves. But I acknowledge that this year will come with more mixed emotions than ever before. Families have had to make tough choices in deciding how their children will return to learning along with balancing work schedules, health, and safety guidelines. There’s a lot of uncertainty. While there is so many questions and unknowns, the one thing that we do know that we are all in this together. We may not know what the future holds for this year and beyond, but we know that we are better together. We look forward to reengaging with our students, building relationships, and providing a sense of safety so we can get back to learning, making memories, and seeing the smiles that drive us to be better each day. We ask for our community’s flexibility and grace as we tackle any future challenges together. Our district is strong. It’s a great place for kids to get a great education and it’s a great place to be an educator.”

Tom Wastart the gave the Treasurer’s Report, saying that the District was in very good financial shape. He said, “I dare you to go find another district this size and is only $600,000 in debt. It’s a phenomenal place to be when you sit on the school board, not having to bring referendums to the public and to be able to educate the children with a first class education as we do in this district. Many of the students have moved on throughout the years and have done amazing things and a lot of things that we don’t hear about. I tell you what, you get out and talk with the people and talk with the parents and their children have learned not just the book education but the necessities they need in life, how to move forward. It’s more than just learning arithmetic and math, and those types of skills. This district does phenomenal. That credit all goes back to the teachers and support staff because they learn as they see from the students here. Every nickel that comes in here we have to realize; whether it’s federal, state, or local money, it’s all taxpayers dollars and we have to continue to strive to be frugal and conservative and spend our money wisely. We continue down this path of an excellent education at the Westfield School District and I commend everyone that works here and the board for keeping this district number one.”

The group then voted to establish salaries for the school board members. As written it says: Resolved that the school board officers and members receive an established rate of pay for each regular monthly meeting attended as follows: President, $83.33, Clerk, $81.25, Treasurer, $79.17, all other members, $75.00. Special Board meetings paid at $45 per meeting. Reimburse the actual and necessary expenses of a school board member when traveling in the performance of duties at 80% of the Federal reimbursement mileage rate. It was noted that they have not changed these since 2012 and motioned to keep the board payments as presented, which passed.

They then voted on the tax levy, which included the unrepealable levy for debt service at $100,000 and the general operations levy at $7,573,061. A motion was made to approve the tax levy, which passed. Finally, a motion was made setting the next annual meeting date for Wednesday August 18, 2021 at 7:00PM, which was passed.

The regular school board meeting began after that, with the board voting to postpone the Study Abroad trip to Costa Rica from June 2021 to June 2022.

The board then considered whether to waive academic requirements for sports in the fall semester. Athletic Director Jeff Steckbauer told the board that the WIAA and DPI have recommended that districts implement these changes to ensure that sports can continue as normal and that students have the chance to play after such an abrupt end to the school year. Several school board members took concern to this proposal, worrying that the precedent set by this would be a problem going forward and would tell the student athletes that it would be ok to fail classes. Others wondered if these students were already failing before the schools closed.

Steckbauer explained that this was a one-time deal due to the circumstances that happened at the end of school year, and that this only applied for the first quarter of sports this fall. Once the first grade checks were to occur, the system would go back to normal and those with failing grades would not be able to participate again. Steckbauer estimated that there were about 20 students from the high school that would not be able to participate this year compared to the 1 or 2 there normally are. He was concerned that having 20 students be ineligible would collapse the sports programs that they had and that they would never recover. He also was concerned that students affected by this could leave the district and go to a competing district that would allow them to play. Board member Jerry Stampfl said that this was partially our fault and that they weren’t ready or expecting the Spring challenges. He continued that there will always be students who are on the line that teachers will work with to improve, and that they needed to give them the opportunity to compete otherwise we would lose them. A motion was made to waive the academic requirements and it passed 6-1.

The Board then accepted three donations to the Pioneer Pantry. They received $150 from an anonymous donor, $80 from SuperValu employees and customers of tips and dollar roundups, and $450 from the Heart of Mercy Endowment Fund held within the Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation. The Board also recognized Westfield Elementary School Principal Cory Parman for 30 years with the Westfield School District to date.

District Administrator Meicher then gave an update on the current state of Westfield athletics. The WIAA has said that districts can postpone Fall sports seasons until Spring if they’d like to, and after meeting the South Central Conference, which the Westfield School District is part of, it was decided that it is not a good idea to postpone the season until Spring.

For this Fall’s sports season some non-conference games have been cancelled due to the opponent’s conference delaying until Spring. While no final decisions have been made about these games, they are currently looking into replacing these games by splitting other conference games where they would play one team at home and then play them again at their school.

They also determined that if COVID became a prevalent problem in the conference they would cancel the season. Meicher also brought up the fact that Marquette County and multiple counties surrounding us have sent a drafted letter to the school districts asking them to postpone the sports seasons by four weeks until the virus impact on schools could be determined. He noted that this was not a demand letter, but a letter telling them what they would like to see the districts do. This would impact all but one of their conference schools.

Another question that came up was whether their insurance company would sign off on them if the Health Department sent a letter like that. They would most likely say to get an opinion from an attorney on that and have contacted their attorney about it. They know that another district’s attorney has said that they are not in favor of going forward based upon that letter. Meicher said he doesn’t know what that means for the Westfield District and that he would keep the board updated as he found out more.

Westfield High School Principal Dave Moody then presented the board with a printed FAQ detailing COVID related safety changes made for the upcoming school year. He detailed a few changes involving the music program and phy. ed. classes in the high school.

For the music program, classes will be split up between the teachers to reduce class sizes. Classes will also move to alternate locations that have more room, including the auditorium, the multipurpose building, and an outdoor tent. They also plan on not holding concerts and not having the pep band perform until at least the second semester.

The phy. ed. classes will be working to reduce overall class sizes and spread out smaller groups. The weight room is being reconfigured to ensure appropriate distancing and the classes are introducing a policy of, “Everything that gets touched gets cleaned.” Principal Moody also explained efforts to reduce certain class sizes and to spread them out throughout the building.

The official FAQ contains information on many more changes, and these documents are available for all to see on the Westfield School District website www.westfield.k12.wi.us. To view it, click the red banner at the top of the site.