Storms rip through area

Storms blew through Marquette County late Monday night, into Tuesday morning, bringing quite the light show in the sky, along with rain, hail and in some places high winds.

Hail, ranging from dime-sized to about 1 1/2”, was reported in areas including Endeavor, Packwaukee, Oxford and Westfield. The Sheriff’s Office received reports of trees down, mostly southeast of Endeavor, along with a lightning strike on a home in the Town of Mecan on Fawn Drive. The Princeton Fire Department responded and Sheriff Joe Konrath said no severe damage was reported.

A pair of traffic accidents were reported during the event, one on County F and the other on I-39, both with minor injuries.

A County K resident also reported to the Tribune that a number of pontoons and other boats were pushed out of the water on the south shore of Buffalo Lake by winds.