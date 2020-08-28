Drone assists in search for missing kayaker

On Saturday, August 22 at 7:56PM, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a missing kayaker on the Mecan River. Jeffrey Scafe, 54 years of age of Watertown, Wisconsin, was found safe without injuries.

Jeffrey was with a group of 11 kayakers that started on the Mecan River near Lake of the Woods Campground. Jeffrey was ahead of the group, lost contact and could not be found anywhere at the group’s destination point near Budsin.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Drone was used to assist the Neshkoro and Montello Fire Departments with locating Jeffrey. Neshkoro Fire Department located the area Jeffrey was stuck in the brush and logs.

The Sheriff’ Office Drone and spotlight was used to light up the scene, which assisted the Neshkoro Fire Department with rescuing Jeffrey without any injuries.

During the search, a fire fighter had gotten lost. The fire fighter called 911 and the dispatcher was able to get the fire fighter GPS Coordinates from the NG911 system. The fire fighter was located using the GPS coordinates provided and the Drones spotlight was used to light up the area.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Neshkoro and Montello Fire Departments were also assisted by Marquette County EMS and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).