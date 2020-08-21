Montello School District approves Safe Start to School Plan

The Montello School Board met last Thursday to vote on approving the District’s Safe Start to School Plan and to hear about other updates leading into the school year.

First, District Superintendent Dr. Marggie Banker shared a few celebrations with the board. First she celebrated the fact that Senior Graduation was able to occur and that 33 Senior students were able to attend. She said that it was a successful night and that the feedback she received from students said it, “felt like they had a sense of closure and that it felt like a good way to wrap up what turned out to be an unexpected senior year.” She thanked Marvis Wegner and all the staff for working hard to make this happen and thanked the buildings and grounds crew for all the set-up and planning they had to do.

Dr. Banker also shared that they are in the final stages of the summer construction projects, with the punch list having been made and are finishing the final touches. Once completed the maintenance department will be working to wax the floors and finish the final touches. She thanked Buildings and Grounds Director Rick Retelle and his team for their work managing the construction and the regular summer attendance this summer.

Don Lloyd then gave an update from the Finance Committee saying they have paid $913,944.20 in bills towards the summer construction projects, and that they are on target for budgeted amount with very few change orders. They transferred $830,000 from some bonds to help pay for this.

Board President Lisa Smith also reported that Project Manager Nate Curell had applied for an energy rebate from Focus on Energy for a custom HVAC system, and Smith was happy to report that it was approved, meaning the school will be receiving $43,000. She thanked Curell on behalf of the board and the district.

More good news came during the Consent Resolution Agenda, when the board voted to accept a donation of $9,975 from National Exchange Bank & Trust Foundation for a new scoreboard. This new scoreboard was made in Pardeeville and will be installed in the school athletic fields, replacing both the football and baseball scoreboards. Those scoreboards are well over 20 years old and need critical parts replaced but are no longer supported by their manufacturers. The scoreboard will be installed in the next few weeks.

The board then discussed the Safe Start to School Recommendation where Dr. Banker gave a few updates on recent changes to the plan. The first change was turning the AM and PM 4K classes from four half days per week to two full days per week each. One group would attend on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other group would attend on Thursdays and Fridays, minimizing the number of students attending each day. This also means that the District would save transportation funds by not having to bus 4K students in-between the AM and PM sessions and staff would not have to worry about sanitizing the room mid-day.

The first week of school would also have a staggered start to introduce and teach students the new safety procedures being implemented throughout the school. On Tuesday, September 1st, Grades K, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 will attend, Wednesday September 2nd will be an introduction for online students, and on Thursday, September 3rd, Grades 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11 will attend. All students would attend on Friday, September 4th.

The final change would be for the annual Open House that the school holds before the school year begins. This year it will be virtual instead of in-person and students and their families will be able to sign up for appointments. Normally students drop off their school supplies during this time, so instead, the school will have a drive-up school supply drop off before the school year begins. The board then motioned to approve the Safe Start to School Plan, which passed unanimously.

The board then considered other items, including a new hire and internal transfers. They approved the hire of Robert Ehr for High School Science and approved the Internal Transfers of KC McGlynn from Middle School Language Arts/Social Studies to High School English, and Hannah Coddington from 4th Grade to Middle School Language Arts/Social Studies.

Dr. Banker then gave administrative updates including detailing changes to the Employee Handbook in light of other COVID changes. They are planning on adding a temporary addendum to the handbook to reflect the changes the staff will experience this year. This includes changing the contract day for teachers to 7:30am-3:30pm, as students will be expected to report to their classrooms before getting breakfast and other activities. Teachers will also assist in controlling traffic flow as students arrive. Other changes include details about health monitoring, dealing with sickness, substitute teaching, and social distancing. The staff will be having a meeting next week to discuss and receive feedback on the proposed changes before they are brought to the board.

The School Board will have another meeting on Thursday the 27th at 6pm to discuss any final changes that may have to be made before the school year begins, including employee handbook changes and fall sports.