Germania News

Many times when I meet a reader of this column for the first time I forget to ask their name, or I am too shy to figure out how to ask? On Sunday I was happy to meet Tom while I was working my Sunday pm shift at The Longbranch Saloon in Germania and I even remembered to ask . Tom lives in southern Wisconsin but vacations near Harrisville with his wife and family. They’re actually in the same neighborhood as my best friend Vicki Zajda. I appreciate knowing when folks are long time subscribers of the Marquette County Tribune and the fact that they look forward to receiving their weekly newspaper and staying connected with our beautiful area. This also reminded me that long time readers often wonder if the Budsin bear is still visiting our neighborhood so I thought it was time for an update. My neighbors have not seen any recent signs of a bear except for a neighbor to the east that has honey bee hives. He has had damage done to his hives this summer. I think that the bear knows just how good terry's honey is ,pure liquid gold! We have heard several reports of Bobcat sightings and Fishers which leads to a lesser squirrel population, coyotes and wolves and many a fox screams in the woods by my house. The newest resident in my yard include a pair of owls that sit in the front yard pine trees watching for mice. I have a photo of the two as they sat outside of my bedroom window one early morning but I have yet to identify the breed. Once in a while I still hear the lion roar down the road; he is especially vocal at feeding time. Budsin is still alive with wild animals and surrounded by nature at its finest.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Justice of Germania George Weiss, Mandy Garske and Cindy Reetz on August 20th. Happy anniversary to Nick and my cousin Mara Fornicoa and to Bob and Anne Guderski of Harrisville all celebrating on August 20th. Jakob Kruger of Westfield and Carl Leitz have an August 21st birthday. August 22nd we wish Fred Wenzel of Coloma, Shannon Bartz of Budsin and my nephew Joshua Smith of Ozark, AR a great birthday. Mark Rozek of Westfield, Cindy Driscoll of Oxford, my niece Beth Smith of Ozark, AR have an August 23rd birthday. Happy anniversary to Ken and Maxine Kersky of Montello on Aug 23rd. Cousin Mark Erd of West Bend and Father Dale Grubba of Princeton have an August 24th birthday. Larry Wayczi, Beth Frost, Angie Luoma and my sister Tara Hamilton all share an August 25th birthday. Greg Hockerman of Westfield, Kathy Lenzen of Montello, Mark Souder, Nicole Kukla, Dustin Steuck, Phyllis Ingram, Amanda Knoch and Crystal Sampson share an August 26th birthday. Greg and Cathy Sondalle and Ken and Jean VanDeZande have an anniversary on August 26th. Best wishes to you all.

Don and Missy Heller of Budsin took their grandkids Aubriella and Nathan Hell fishing up north near Rhinelander only to be out fished by the youngsters Aubi who caught her 1st Largemouth Bass measuring 12.5 inches long. Nathan caught a Bass that a Muskie was going to have for lunch, a two for one fish special. Elizabeth hell was able to capture the moments on camera.

In a friendly annual garden competition Sandy Fowler of Harrisville has outgrown her brother Bill Warp of North Carolina with her 14.25 foot tall sunflower. The seed was planted by the birds that visit the yard but brother Bill will try to grow taller ones next year himself.

Chris Baker of south Budsin had kayak and canoe crew enjoying the area this past weekend as they toured the Mecan river. the group met back in Germania for a pizza dinner later on Sunday evening. Good friends and good food always equal good times rolling down the river.

The Germania Historical Society is proud to report they are at 35 members and their headquarters in the old Germania church is coming to life and item of historical importance are being acquired for preservationist display. There is a current members challenge in play as each member is asked to get a friend to join and receive a "gold star" for their efforts. The society held an informal meeting on Sunday evening at the Longbranch saloon of Germania. A tour was also given on Saturday led by member Lisa to two ladies that are friends of hers. The hard work of this group will not go unnoticed in the future of Germania. Saturday the granddaughter of the man who built the Germania Longbranch was in town and stopped for lunch and a tour. She tried to return annually for a visit to the hamlet of her family heritage.

Mike and I were able to attend the Friday night races at Golden sands speedway near Plover. The weather proved perfect and our work schedules allowed us to meet up with Mike's Uncle Mark and Aunt Kathy Hockerman of Wisconsin Rapids to enjoy a night of racing and chatter. It was so nice to do something fun and involve family during this summer of 2020 madness.

Chris Wollert of Budsin had lunch with her granddaughter Presley last week after Presley finished one of her first grade assessments at school. They had a gorgeous day o be at the park for a picnic. CK, aka the Bug Man, has Grandma picking up and saving deceased bugs for him. Grandparents will go to great lengths to make the little ones happy.

Pauline Petersdorff of Harrisville has been able to visit with residents of Harris Villa and pray the Rosary once again as they all gather outdoors on the patio. We have truly missed our regular visits with clergy and our dear volunteers. Harris Villa thanks you for your continued cooperation in keeping us safe and healthy and for holding us up in your prayer as we navigate this difficult time in our interrupted lives.