Primary Election Results

Preliminary counts from Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Election show Jody Myers the winner on the Republican ballot for Marquette County Treasurer. She advances to the November 3rd election as the only candidate.

Myers received 1,329 votes, while Katie Gaffney-Bignell got 645 votes, and Caroline Gemoll got 260.

Running unopposed for nominations to the Republican November 3rd ballot were Kiley Lloyd for County Clerk, receiving 2,023 votes and Bette Krueger for County Register of Deeds, receiving 2,082 votes.

In the Wisconsin Assembly District 41 Republican race, Alex Dallman was the favorite for Marquette County voters with 846 votes. Montello resident Chuck Harsh received 537 votes, while Gary Will got 255 and Luke Dretske got 214 votes.

On the Assembly District 41 Democratic ballot, Nate Zimdars was the only candidate, getting 686 votes.

In Assembly District 42, Democrat Melisa Arndt received 182 votes and Republican Jon Plumer got 311 in Marquette County. Both were unopposed in the partisan primary.

In State Senate District 14, there were two Republican contenders. Joan Ballweg emerged the winner in Marquette County with 1,663 votes while Ken Van Dyke Sr. received 506. Joni Anderson, the lone Democrat, received 866 votes in this county to advance to the November ballot.

Glenn Grothman was the only Republican candidate for Representative to Congress, District 6, receiving 2,068 votes. The Democrats had three candidates on the ballot: Jessica J. King with 611 votes, Michael G. Beardsley with 193 votes and Matthew L. Boor with 115 votes.

Total turnout was 3,319 voters, representing 26.6% of eligible voters.