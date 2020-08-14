Marquette County Property Committee holds meeting

The Marquette County Property Committee met last week to discuss COVID-19 relief funds and other updates to County buildings. The committee gave an update on the Road to Recovery funds that the County has

received.

The County has a $250,000 allocation of Road to Recovery funds which has been matched with another $250,000 designated to Marquette County towns, villages, and the City of Montello. Currently the County funds are being planned to be used as follows: $40,799 for a Skytron Ultraviolet Sanitizing Unit for the Sheriff’s Department (Members noted that this unit will be used for far more than just the Sheriff’s Department, including sanitizing other county buildings, ambulances, etc.), $17,284 for a mask tester for the Health Department (This device ensures N95 masks and other important masks are truly air-tight and ensure the users won’t be exposed to harmful contaminants. This will also be used by the EMS and Fire Departments), $24,517 for Corporation Counsel bills related to COVID-19, $6,161 for plexiglass and sanitizing supplies, $1,600 for a lockbox at the entrance of the courthouse for the County Treasurer, allowing for less traffic in the courthouse and $34,000 for a limited term employee for the Health Department.

The committee discussed using remaining funds to buy an air purifying system for the county buildings. They would implement a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization System in the county buildings, which releases ions into the system that capture COVID-19, along with other germs and viruses. This system is currently used in the White House, major hospitals, and other government buildings across the country. Based on how the courthouse was built and its roof layout it is also a better solution for purifying the buildings than what a UV purifier would provide. The system has a 10-year life expectancy, but many other buildings using this are getting 20+ years of use. This would cost $85,187 and would be installed in the courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, Human Services, and the Veteran’s Service Center.

The County is only able to this project through the Road To Recovery funds and doesn’t have the funds otherwise. It was also noted that the state could potentially deny it due to it being a more permanent project. A motion was made to approve buying the purifiers only if the state allows the purchase to go through, which passed unanimously. The remaining $40,000 of the funds would be used as a down payment for the updates to the audio-visual system for the county meeting rooms.

The county has also received funds from the State Elections Commission for securing elections. The State is allocating these funds to the counties so they can prevent interference from foreign countries with elections going forward. As election results and other important election information are posted to the website, Marquette County wants to use its money to conduct an audit assessment of the county’s website and network. This would include external and internal security including firewalls, routers, and other physical locations. These assessments would use around $13,500 out of the $38,000 allocated, the rest would be used to improve those systems based on the recommendations put forward by the audit.

Discussion then came to use of the Fairgrounds for Rendezvous Days, which is currently planned for September 25th through the 27th. The board had previously decided that the fairground buildings would be closed to all non-governmental activities. The committee members then discussed whether the event could go on as long as they used only the grounds and were not allowed in the buildings or beyond the parking lot. Members were ok going along with it, as long as people attending signed a waiver saying that they will not hold the county or fair board responsible for anything that happens.

A motion was made allowing the event to proceed without the use of the buildings and requiring a waiver releasing the county and fair board from responsibility in case of an outbreak associated with the event. This motion would require participating reenactors, all visitors, and the event organizers to sign the waiver. This passed 3-2.

The committee then discussed boat storage at the fairgrounds. The fair board has allowed use of their buildings as storage for boats and uses the rent to cover building and fair expenses. As county buildings were deemed closed to non-governmental activities, the committee had to vote to allow this to happen. A motion was made and passed unanimously.

The committee then discussed a request from the Marquette County Food Bank for adding a carport on the front of the building. This would allow them to have zero contact with individuals during food giveaways and would allow them to not get wet when it rains. Mandy Stanley explained that when the COVID-19 outbreak happened, the food bank received USDA funds which requires them to do contactless food bank delivery. This requires them to check proper identification and provide a drive-through service where people open their trunks and the volunteers put the food in. They plan on doing this through the rest of the year, and this issue came up a few weeks ago when they had to do a food distribution during a thunderstorm. They also believe that they will also have issues with snow in the future.

This project would need plans drawn up by an architect as it would be attached to the existing building, and would have to handle snow-loads, among other things. It’s estimated to be around 12 feet tall by about 40 feet wide and would come out 20 feet. Some noted that it would probably have to be higher than 12 feet to allow semis to back up and unload items into the building. Multiple members of the board were concerned over the cost of the project and its logistics, and eventually turned down the request. Suggestions were then made to look at purchasing a larger tent and to communicate with other food pantries about their processes for contactless delivery.