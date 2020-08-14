Douglas Doers 4-H Club finds ways to stay connected

August 14, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to put a halt to many events, the Douglas Doers 4-H Club has found other ways to connect. The 4-H Club has had to stop having in-person meetings since the outbreak but has found technology to be a saver. Using the video app Zoom, the Douglas Doers are still having their monthly meetings as usual. During meetings, the Club discusses recent community events and ways to stay connected. At each meeting, kids present demonstrations and tutorials to members. A member, Vannetta Helland, teaches members how to make an iced chai latte for a refreshing summer drink. Another member, Myla Telford demonstrated how to take care of a horse properly. These Zoom 4-H meetings may be different, but they help the Club stay together and keep moving forward. 

