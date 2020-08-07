Three candidates for Marquette County Treasurer to face off in August 11th Primary

In the wake of long-time Marquette County Treasurer Diana Campbell’s announced retirement, three candidates have filed to run for her position in this fall’s elections, beginning with the August 11th partisan primary. All three have registered to be on the Republican Party ballot.

The primary will advance one winner to the November 3rd general election ballot, where there are no other registered candidates.

Candidates include Katie Gaffney-Bignell, Caroline Gemoll and Jody Myers. See the July 30th issue for their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

Also on the primary election ballot will be unopposed Republican candidate for County Clerk Kiley Lloyd. She is the only candidate and will take over for Gary Sorensen, who has announced his retirement.

Running for re-election as County Register of Deeds is Bette Krueger, also unopposed, on the Republican primary ticket.

Voters will also see District 6 U.S. Congressional candidates on the primary ballot. Incumbent Glenn Grothman is running unopposed on the Republican ballot, while three Democrats will face off for the November 3rd ballot spot: Matthew L. Boor, Michael G. Beardsley and Jessica J. King.

For State Senator District 14, voters will see one Democrat, Joni D. Anderson, and two Republicans, Ken Van Dyke Sr. and Joan Ballweg. Incumbent Luther Olsen chose not to run for re-election this term. These candidates are featured in the August 6th issue of the Tribune, answering our questionnaire.

The race for State Representative in Assembly District 41 has one Democrat, Nate Zimdars, and four Republicans: Alex A. Dallman, Luke Dretske, Chuck Harsh and Gary A. Will. These candidates are also featured in the August 6th issue of the Tribune with answers to our candidate questionnaire.

In Assembly District 42, primary voters will see one Democrat, Melisa Arndt, and one Republican, Jon Plumer, getting their nominations to advance to the November 3rd general election.