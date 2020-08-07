Montello School Board holds special meeting

The Montello School Board met last Tuesday to discuss an unexpected repair and get an update on the district’s Back To School Plan.

First, the board was updated on needed repairs to one of the Varsity Gym Walls. Buildings and Grounds Director Rick Retelle explained that the issue was in the hallway just outside the southern wall of the Varsity Gym. While doing this summer’s construction, ceiling tiles were removed from the hallway, where they discovered that the roof had leaked more than previously thought and that the water had run down the steel girders and into the outer wall. They then had tests done by CESA 10 which came back positive for mold in three sections of the wall. CESA 10’s recommendation to the school was to tear the wall out, treat it for mold, and then repair the wall. Retelle said that they had estimates from Servpro and from Cardinal Construction, who is currently on site conducting the current summer construction projects.

The school’s deductible regarding mold is $25,000 which Retelle notes is standard in the industry and for schools. This $25,000 deductible covers Servpro, the remediation of the wall, the mold testing, and the basic repair of the wall by Cardinal Construction. District Administrator Dr. Marggie Banker noted that the deductible would be paid out of the Buildings and Grounds budget, meaning some projects planned for this year would be pushed back. She also noted that having the current contractor already on site doing the work now would save time and money instead of doing it in the future. Retelle said that Cardinal Construction had been holding off installing the ceiling in that hallway because of the expected work. If they were to put the ceiling in before fixing the wall it would double the cost.

Retelle also noted that Cardinal Construction recommended replacing the two sets of exterior doors located on that wall, but that they would add upwards of $21,000 to the overall price. Instead, they plan to repaint the insides and outsides of the doors, which he says should add years onto their lifespans. The school’s insurance is proposing to split the cost of paint 50-50, which would cost the school $1500 and would also come out of the Buildings and Grounds budget. However, this specific expense would not need a motion to spend the money as it was under $10,000. The board then made a motion to approve the south Varsity Gym wall repair and to pay the $25,000 deductible, which carried unanimously.

Dr. Banker then gave an update on the Safe Start to School Plan. The district will offer three different learning opportunities: Virtual School, At Home, and In Person. Students who choose to do virtual school will have a flexible learning day, meaning that work can be done at any time and at the student’s individual pace. The curriculum and teaching for this are not developed or directed by a Montello School District teacher, but a Montello School District Virtual School Coordinator will monitor student’s progress throughout the week and will assist students not making adequate progress. This enrollment lasts the entire school year.

If a student chooses the at home option, they will work from home using a school issued Chromebook. Instruction is synchronous with the classes at school, meaning that students will be participating at the same time as the class is physically held. This curriculum is developed and taught by a Montello School District teacher, and students must stay signed up for the full semester before they could potentially change to in person learning.

For in person learning, students will attend school as normal Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a half day with dismissal after lunch. Staff will be required to do a temperature check and a health survey daily, and they will also be required to wear masks. Students over the age of five will also be required to wear masks but won’t be screened for symptoms. Recess and lunch schedules will also be staggered to reduce student interactions, and lunches will be pre-packaged to ensure no individual contact is made.

When school reopens, student attendance will be staggered for the first week of school to teach students the new safety routines being implemented. Hand sanitizing stations are going to be installed in every classroom, hallway, lunchroom, and bus. Drinking fountains will be turned off, so all students will receive a personal water bottle. The nurse’s office has been relocated to allow for external access to parking lot and isolation of students who are ill. Parents’ and other adults’ presence in school will also be limited, with further details on this to come in the future.

Student bussing will also see changes, with masks being required and social distancing enforced. Each bus will have an adult attendant riding and will offer hand sanitizer at the bus entrance. Busses will be sanitized before and after each route and courtesy routes currently provided for students living inside of the transportation policy attendance area will not be provided. Fall athletics and activities will begin as regularly planned, with the exception of volleyball, football, and soccer which will commence on September 7th.

At the end of the presentation, the school board gave Dr. Banker a unanimous thumbs-up consensus to keep moving forward with the plans for re-opening school in the fall.