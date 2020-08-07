Marquette County hosts COVID-19 testing site

On Tuesday, July 28th, a COVID-19 drive-through testing site was set up in the parking lot of the Marquette County Health and Human Services building. The event was hosted by Marquette and Waushara County Public Health and Emergency Management departments, Green Lake Public Health and Human Services, and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Marquette County Public Health Director Jayme Sopha reported that there were 258 participants in the testing. Preliminary numbers show that 115 of those were Marquette County residents.

The event was open to anyone, regardless of residence. The preliminary counts showed 37 came from Green Lake County, 36 from Waushara, 13 from Adams and 7 from Columbia, along with approximately 50 others representing counties of Fond du Lac, Dane Waupaca, Winnebago, Sauk, Portage, Marathon and Juneau.

Testers were prepared to offer up to 500 tests for the day.

opha said the event, which was the first COVID-19 testing event taking place in Marquette County for the public, was made possible with the tremendous collaboration and support from the following Marquette County departments: Highway, Buildings and Grounds, EMS, Emergency Management and Human Services.

The Wisconsin National Guard brought 23 personnel to the site to assist with the testing.

Results from that day were expected to take 2-5 days and were reported by phone calls directly to the people who were tested.

The Health Department noted on a Facebook post that with all of their lab-confirmed positives they have seen a wide range of symptoms.

• Some cases are asymptomatic (don't have any symptoms).

• Other cases are mild and their symptoms don't affect their day-to-day activities too much. A lot of these cases report headaches, • congestion and symptoms they thought were allergies or sinuses.

• Others have moderate symptoms and find themselves resting a lot and having a more difficult time with recovery.

• Others have been hospitalized with severe symptoms and require additional support.

The post also said that no matter what symptoms you have, please get tested and, “You can help us reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms, STAY HOME. Do not go to work. Do not go out and socialize. Isolate until your test results come back. Do your part to keep our community safe and help prevent more deaths from COVID-19.”