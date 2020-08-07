Germania News

After recently celebrating my 52nd birthday I want to send a great big hug and a thank you to all that took the time to wish me well. I know that I am very blessed to have so many great people in my life by way of family, friends and neighbors who care. Thank you for the cards, cupcakes, cookies, dinner invites and calls, texts and Facebook posts. Of course I want to reply personally to each of you but time slips away and my days off of work are few and filled with long lists of what needs to be done. So in case I never get caught up on my thank you notes, please consider yourself hugged and loved for your caring thoughts. I appreciate every little thing.

Budsin was buzzing with canoe and kayak excitement on Saturday as the annual party took place on the south end of town. Flamingo boulevard welcomed all who came to camp and hit the river at the Baker farm. Something tells me that a good time was had by all. Thanks for keeping the tunes down, we never heard a thing on the north side of county E.

John Weckwerth of Tuttle Lake was the guest of honor Thursday at the Longbranch Saloon as friends created a birthday party for him. Cherry cheesecake and crab salad, refreshments and fun surrounded John as they wished him a great day.

Presley Wollert and her Grandma Chris celebrated her July 31st birthday by baking cookies. They later splashed around in Tuttle Lake as cousins Jameson and Jackson joined in. Saturday was an outdoor celebration in Budsin for Presley and for her Grandpa Terry Wollert who celebrated on August 2. They enjoyed time on the swing set and in the swimming pool and enjoyed a cookout. They all had a great weekend.

Missy Heller and Linda Syverson of Germania headed north to Rhinelander in search of the elusive tall yard peacock, but I'm not sure who's yard it’s going to live in? The ladies planned to do some shopping and enjoy lake life at Lake Julia for a few days. Don Heller, on the other hand, was going fishing with the tired/retired guys of Budsin. Either way, I love all these people and I hope they all have a great few days of rest and relaxation.

After a trip to Berlin to have breakfast at The Pie Shack, Mike and I made the best of my birthday off from work. We were able to talk with the owners Jay and Karla Wakely, who are former classmates of Mike at Berlin High. We both enjoyed our meal and took home a piece of pie for later. We will be back for sure!

Mick Schimelpfenig of Neshkoro was tending to the veggies at the Neshkoro Store on Thursday. JJ Wheaton and Mick have big red tomatoes on display and much more to offer for your fresh veggie needs.

Sue and Tom Schroeder of Budsin and Newton stopped in Germania for pizza on Sunday night. Sue told me that the pine trees are practicing safe social distancing in their fields as Schroeder's Forevergreens are always planted 6 feet apart. They are working hard to provide a beautiful green tree for your Christmas needs.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Bryon Timm on August 6. Jack Field of Germania has an August 7 birthday. Happy anniversary to George and Alice Henke of Neshkoro Jill Wilson of TX has an August 8 birthday. August 9 we wish Kristin Mike, Erin Stampfl, Vicki Meinke and Andrea Gorton a great birthday. Patti Bohnsack, Ashley Seehaver, Beth Wacholtz and Jerry Magee celebrate on August 10th. Michaela Tollefson and Brenda Henke share an August 12th birthday. Happy anniversary to Tom and Sue Schroeder on August 12th. Best wishes to you all.