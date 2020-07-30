WisDOT lists project for State Hwy. 82 in Adams County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a road project for State Highway 82 in Adams County from County B to the Marquette County line. The project is scheduled to begin August 3rd and run until October 20th.

The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

WIS 82 will be closed and detoured during most of construction. A posted detour will utilize WIS 13 south to Wisconsin Dells, WIS 23 east to I-39, and I-39 north to the WIS 82/WIS 23/ I-39 interchange. Local traffic will be allowed to travel on existing WIS 82 between WIS 13 and County B. Access to residents within the project limits will be provided on the existing paved surface, on gravel, or on new concrete pavement, depending on construction progress and where project work is occurring.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/