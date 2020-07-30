Westfield School Board debates Fall plans for the District

The Westfield School Board met on Monday night to make a number of decisions concerning the fall reopening of the school district. At the start of the meeting, the board approved roofing repairs on Oxford Elementary. They will be contracting Long Life Roofing out of Wisconsin Dells to make the repairs, which they chose based on the fact it was local to the area, they used their own employees and didn’t contract out. The repairs will be done before this winter. Members of the board noted that there were changes to some of the repairs that were not included in the original quote, and that they had to wait until the roofers fully assessed the roof to receive those prices. The motion to use Long Life Roofing for the repairs carried 7-0.

The meeting then turned to the Public Participation section, where a large number of teachers and parents spoke regarding mask usage in the district this coming school year. Teachers who spoke were for mandatory masks, saying that they were concerned not only for their health, but the health of students and their families also. They noted that students and staff would be together in enclosed spaces for up to eight hours a day, and that social distancing would not always be possible. Many noted that a number of the teachers were older and had medical conditions that made them more susceptible to having serious issues if they were to contract COVID-19.

Westfield High School Principal David Moody was for mandatory masks, saying that, “Our staff and our students will be in danger if we don’t require masks.” He shared concerns that the district would see a repeat of what happened this last spring, predicting the district would have to close down the schools again if masks weren’t worn. He also shared personal concerns about his son who has acute asthma, saying that he was terrified as to what would happen if he contracted COVID-19.

Some parents in attendance were less than happy with the potential of mandatory masks and were against their children being mandated to wear masks in school. Some parents thought that both elementary and high school students would be too distracted by the masks to accomplish anything productive and that it was useless to try to make the elementary students wear masks. They shared concerns about teachers becoming “mask bullies” or being “police” teachers in enforcing the wearing of masks, and that kids would bully other kids based on the masks they wore. Some were also afraid that wearing a mask all day would cause their kids to have future health issues. Others thought that the COVID fears were overplayed and that the rule would go against their freedoms, saying that everyone would just need to learn to deal with COVID.

After the public comments wrapped up, the board then moved to approve new changes to the 2020-20201 School Year Plan, which was previously presented July 15th. The first change involved remote teaching. Students in the district will have two options when the school year starts: They can attend school physically or they can take an online option. If they were to choose the online option, they would have to stay on it for a quarter before they could choose to return to in-person teaching. Students who are “online” for the semester would need to be “online” at the same time as the class was held physically and would be able to watch along.

The assignments, grading, and assessments would be the same for both physical and online students, and both will be using Google Classroom to handle turning in and receiving assignments. The board noted that students who attend physical school who get sick for an extended period of time would also have to attend the online classes and would be able to return to physical school once they recovered. They also said that choosing to be an “online” student would not bar them from participating in sports.

When asked about the costs associated with having the online classes, District Administrator Bob Meicher said that the Chromebooks were already purchased and that implementing the online teaching would have virtually no further costs. He noted that he could potentially see the district buying external cameras for the Chromebooks in the future, but they currently have no plans for this right now and are going to use the Chromebook’s built-in cameras instead.

Board member Tom Wastart was initially against allowing students to have the online option. He believed that it would be too difficult to implement this dual teaching system and said, “If the school is open, the school is open.” After discussion however, the board made a motion to move forward with the dual teaching plan and that they would review it at the end of the quarter. This vote carried 7-0.

The board then looked at changes made to the School Health Committee section of the plan. The first involved the school receiving parents’ written permission at registration to allow for COVID-19 testing at school, if a testing procedure was to be approved by the District physician. Currently there are no fast-testing COVID-19 tests available, but if one (such as a non-invasive cheek swab) was to come out during the school year that was approved by the school physician, the school would already have permission from parents to test their children as needed. This entire process would be opt-in and families would not be forced to sign it.

After discussion, the board decided that they would drop this specific part of the plan, as there is no fast test available and they don’t know if one would even be available to use by the end of the school year. They noted that if something was to change, they would be able to bring this part back at any point throughout the year and implement it then.

Discussion then turned to how the district should handle mask usage in the schools. The current School Year Plan says that mask usage is not mandatory but highly recommended. District Administrator Bob Meicher began by saying he was concerned that if masks weren’t mandatory in the buildings, he was afraid that students, families, and even teachers would leave the district. He noted that the district could not afford to have any of their staff leave because of this, as it would be extremely hard to replace them. He also noted that it would be exceptionally challenging and almost impossible to replace the bus drivers that the district employed. Some board members agreed, saying that staff and student safety was their biggest priority and that masks should be required throughout all grades and schools.

Other board members thought differently, however. Board President Mark McCartney thought that the Middle and High School students should have to wear them but was against making masks mandatory for K-6 students. Others questioned how effective the masks would actually be at stopping the spread of COVID, especially in the elementary schools, and thought that the masks would cause other issues, such as impeding the wearer’s voice. Some thought that it would lead to bullying based on what kinds of masks certain students could afford. The idea of having the district buy students and teachers Westfield branded masks was brought up and board members on both sides of the argument agreed that they should look into what the costs would be if they pursued that option.

Board member Jerry Stampfl then moved to mandate masks for all students, staff, and visitors in the school buildings, including when they are on the busses. This motion also stated that they would re-evaluate this motion in the fall and that they would get pricing on potentially buying masks. This motion carried 4-3.

The board then moved onto approving the 2020-20201 School Year Plan in its entirety, including changes that had been made at this meeting. After brief discussion on language changes that needed to be made due to what they have just voted on, the board voted 4-3 against approving the plan. The members that voted no voted that way due to the mandatory masks motion that they had just passed. Another motion was quickly made to approve the plan without including mandatory masks for K-6 students, but that failed 5-2.

Meicher suggested a compromise saying that masks would be mandatory unless people could social distance effectively. Stampfl, who had made the original motion to have mandatory masks, said that kids were highly unlikely to social distance no matter what was in place and that the masks were vital to ensure the safety of everyone.

After more debate it was determined that Stampfl’s motion about requiring masks would need to be rescinded before any further motion regarding the masks could be made. Without rescinding it, the board was at an impasse and was in danger of not passing the 2020-20201 School Year Plan this meeting, meaning that the school year would be severely delayed in starting. At first Stampfl refused to rescind the motion, but after further debate he agreed to rescind it and other members of the board agreed that they would bring the mask issue back before the start of the school year.

Wastart then made the motion to pass the 2020-20201 School Year Plan as presented, less the mask issue which would be reviewed at the August board of education meeting. This would allow the current language about masks to remain the same for the time being, which says that staff must wear masks, students must wear them on the bus and that otherwise masks would be highly encouraged, and the issue of mandatory masks would be moved to the next board meeting.

This motion approving the plan was voted on and carried 6-1.

Members of the board noted that waiting to solve the mask issue until the next board meeting on August 19th would not allow the district enough time to implement the potential changes, so the board decided to hold a special meeting to discuss this a week before the normal board meeting.