Supervisors affirm committee recommendation regarding masks in county buildings

After hearing three dozen citizens speak out against mandatory face masking, the Marquette County Board of Supervisors voted 12-5 to go along with the recommendation of the Executive and Finance Committee, requiring the public to wear face masks into county buildings as a precaution against COVID-19. The recommendation also calls for county employees to wear masks when they come into close contact with customers or when they go out into public spaces like hallways and restrooms.

The recommendation came from the committee at a recent meeting after a discussion about the circuit court and its plans to reopen in-person hearings. Hearings have been held through virtual means for the past several months while county offices were closed to the public. A plan to reopen the court needs the approval of the District Court, following a directive from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. That court is mandating to every court in Wisconsin that they must have a plan in place which must include a masking requirement for those entering the court, as well as for court personnel.

Since Marquette County’s courtrooms and court offices are in the same building (the courthouse) as other county offices, the committee discussed and agreed that it makes the most sense to require face masks for all people entering the building. They made their motion to include all county buildings.

Signs requiring the public to wear masks in buildings went up in late June. In addition, safety considerations are being implemented by the county. County offices are being equipped with plexiglass barriers at counters and hand sanitizer stations will be in all buildings. Extra cleaning is also being done in buildings.

County Corporation Counsel Natalie Bussan pointed out that masking would be considered a guideline and a policy for the county, not something that could result in a citation if a person violates it. She said there are no plans to hand out citations.

She added, “Of course if anyone has medical issues that prohibits them from being able to wear a mask, the Americans with Disabilities Act would allow a reasonable accommodation for those individuals. We would not require those individuals to wear a mask.”

She also said that Judge Chad Hendee stated the court would make arrangements for people who are unwilling to wear a mask to appear by video for hearings.

Several board members expressed their feelings on requiring all visitors to county buildings to wear a mask, including Mike Raddatz, who stated, “I think we need to remember that these individuals need to keep their God-given freedom, they need to make their own decisions about their own healthcare. No one should make these decisions for them in a free country. It’s against their constitutional rights and they should not be infringed on.”

He agreed that if the Supreme Court requires people in court to wear a mask, then all those people would have to; but felt that for other people “walking around up there,” it should be up to them to decide. He also felt other employees in the courthouse or anyone in other county buildings should have the right to decide.

Judi Nigbor noted that she liked seeing the large turnout of the public at this meeting. She added that if people have to wear a mask coming into a county building, “…why wouldn’t our employees reciprocate that to you?”

Kathleen McGwin said she worries about the employees. “They have a right to stay safe” if they have to work in close contact with a person not wearing a mask.

McGwin also spoke out about false Facebook posts, like the one that drew people to this meeting. “I’m asking all of you people is to put down those false alarmist Facebook posts when they come up instead of passing them around.”

Jon Sheller noted that the U.S. President has now recommended that everyone wear a mask out in public when they can’t social distance.

Voting in favor of the Executive and Finance Committee’s recommendation were Supervisors Locke, Mack, McGwin, Miller, Nigbor, Rosenthal, Sheller, Walters, Bennett, Borzick, Fenner and Kemnitz. Voting no were Supervisors O’Brien, Raddatz, Benson, Gibeaut and Krentz.

On a related subject, County Clerk Gary Sorensen informed the group that the State Elections Commission said, “…on election day, no voter can be refused entrance to vote (at the polls) if they aren’t wearing a mask.”

Prior to the board discussion, supervisors heard from around three dozen citizens during a public comment period that stretched over two hours. Those residents stated their case that the county should not have a mandatory face mask requirement, some driven to the meeting through a Facebook post that implied the county would be voting on a county-wide face mask mandate, rather than the actual agenda item: COVID-19 Protocols for inside of County Buildings.”

After making it clear that the county board had no agenda item to vote on a county-wide face mask requirement, several citizens voiced their opinions that even a county buildings order would be the beginning of more invasive orders that would interfere with peoples’ rights.

Due to space limitations and social distancing, many of the public waited their turn to speak from the parking lot in front of the County Services Center, where the meeting was held. They were ushered in as space became available from people who left after they spoke. Several complaints about that were raised, with requests for another meeting in a larger venue so everyone could hear all the comments.

It was pointed out that the meeting was broadcast over WebEx, an internet-based meeting platform, which could be viewed live from any location with internet.

Board Chairman Bob Miller announced a 30-second time limit for each speaker, then amended it to one minute after complaints were raised.

One speaker, a retired nurse, stated, “You do not have to fear COVID-19. She talked about treatments that are showing effectiveness, and finished stating, “Let the people in Marquette County live and not be afraid to die of a virus that has specific treatment methods that are 100% effective.”

An Oxford man feared any county mandate would be the start of “a slippery slope” that he predicted at an earlier meeting. “We don’t need to be told how to breathe, where to breathe, when to say Hi, when not to say

Hi…” he told the supervisors.

Another citizen cautioned that there are mental health reasons for not wearing masks, adding that “the masking of the human race is dehumanizing.”

Another Oxford resident aired his fears, stating, “It’s not the mask that we’re stressed out about about…it’s what comes after that. First we start with the mask, then it’s something else. Will we be put behind bars for that? That’s what scares me.”

One resident called for the national panic to cease. “The only way it’s going to cease is starting at the grass roots level down here at the county level and say, ‘not in my county.’”

Another resident echoed the “slippery slope” sentiment, saying, “We start with the county buildings with a mandate, it all goes downhill from there. It’s not OK, it’s a choice. You’re all responsible for your own health, no one else is.”

An Endeavor woman stated, “I do not want my children raised in a country where one by one our rights are taken away. It starts with a mask, it’s not going to end.” She said she has a medically fragile child who can’t wear a mask when they go places. “I do not want them to live in a world where the government controls every little decision we make.”

A resident who phoned in to speak cautioned the board that masks could lead to legal ramifications for society, including child abuse and child neglect questions. He also believed the effectiveness of masks is questionable and based on many factors. He believed masks should be an option and not a requirement.

An Endeavor resident told supervisors, “What I see right now is a decision made to start taking people’s choice away. It’s easy to do. In the spur of the moment, just because we have to do something, at least we feel compelled to do something, when freedom is taken away it’s very difficult to get back.”

A woman who identified herself as a hospital worker commented, “There are God given rights - Live, liberty and pursuit of happiness - and I can say that putting a mask on my face every day or making my kid wear a mask is not happiness. I prefer quality of life over quantity of life.” She added, “By God If I get COVID and I die, I’d rather die knowing that I was happy and I lived life the way I wanted to instead of having people cram their stupid agendas down my throat.”

Another man who said his wife had organized the citizen turnout, asked the question, “35 or 40 people came out here, all in opposition, zero in favor – did you hear them?”

Supervisor Dennis Fenner noted during the citizen comments, “Everything I’m hearing tonight is misinformation. I don’t think Marquette County, or this board or anybody here wants to requires masks here in Marquette County like Dane County did. It might come to that point, but it’s probably not gonna be because we’re making that choice, but we’re being pushed into it.”