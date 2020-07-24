Westfield School Board takes first look at proposed Safe Start to School plan

The Westfield School Board held a lengthy discussion last Wednesday after hearing preliminary plans to bring students back to school this fall. The plan was drafted by the Marquette County Safe Start to School Advisory Team, which includes representatives from Montello and Westfield School Districts, St. John’s Lutheran School in Montello, and the Marquette County Public Health Director. Each school is taking the recommendations and tailoring them to their specific needs.

Statewide, schools were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving schools to teach students remotely, either through online learning or other contacts with teachers until the end of the school year.

The Marquette County Safe Start team includes administrators, principals, transportation and food service managers and other personnel. The purpose of the team is to analyze the regional impact of COVID-19 in Marquette to make recommendations around safety reopening schools in the county. Among its core values: local decision making, a partnership between the school schools and health department, and maximizing in-person instruction in as safe a manner as possible.

The group launched on June 25th and in early July, subcommittees tackled topics including health and safety protocols, nutrition, transportation, and instructional design. Following reviews by the participating school districts, the committee will review feedback from all schools before final plans are announced, likely in August.

“Right now it’s all tentative,” explained Westfield District Administrator Bob Meicher. He said the Westfield School Board agreed with much of the plan at their meeting last week, but some things still remain open for discussion and could change. Another meeting of the school board is being scheduled July 27th for discussions and make final decisions.

The plan consists of actions designed by four subcommittees of the county group, tailored to the Westfield

District, which includes schools in Westfield, Coloma and Oxford. Highlights include:

School Health Committee

• Staff will be required to self-screen daily, along with temperature checks. They will follow any state or federal mandate currently in place.

• Staff will be required to wear face masks.

• Students could be screened with fever-detecting cameras. This item was still tentative, Meicher said, with the equipment being quite expensive.

• Parents will sign a pledge that they will check their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily and the district will ask them for written permission to allow for COVID-19 testing at school if needed. Meicher said they are still working out what kind of test to use.

• Students will not be required to wear masks, but they will be encouraged to wear them. This point may also be tentative, as Meicher said attorneys have gone back and forth on whether the schools can require masks for students. An upcoming meeting for legal advice is scheduled.

• Hand sanitizer stations will be available everywhere students are.

• Students will be provided with disposable drinking cups to use at the water bottle stations, but regular drinking fountains will be turned off.

School Nutrition Committee

• Cafeterias will be expanded into neighboring spaces at all district schools for social distancing. For instance, the high school cafeteria can open up a curtain and allow students to eat in the auditorium.

• All food items will be pre-packaged.

• As has always been the case, lunches will not be served on non-school days unless there is a higher mandate that requires this.

School Transportation Committee

Meicher said by far, this was the most difficult area to manage. “There’s not a lot we can do with this,” he said. “We’re telling people we will socially distance students to the best extent possible,” but may not be able to do it to everyone’s expectations. Meicher said there is a driver shortage right now. “Some feel uncomfortable driving in this situation,” he said. They have asked parents to drive their kids to school if possible for the time being. “We’ve had pretty good response so far,” Meicher said. “We’re hoping that will pan out.”

Recommendations include:

• Some courtesy stops for students living within the 2-mile radius of their school will be eliminated for now.

• Masks will be available to students riding a bus.

• Hand sanitizer will be available.

• Busses will be sanitized after routes are completed.

• They will install barriers for the drivers if the DOT approves them.

• The district may add an adult attendant on busses as needed.

Instructional Design Committee

Meicher said this committee took a look at what happens with in-person learning and also when it is not in-person.

• Classrooms will be physically distanced to the extent possible. Some furniture that a teacher normally puts in there might not be there. “It’s not a perfect world, but we’ll spread out as best we can,” Meicher said. Teachers will do what they feel is best for their classroom.

• Recess and lunch schedules will be staggered to reduce student interaction.

• Student traffic patterns in the hallways will be developed, perhaps one-way paths or other means to slow the amount of bodies passing through a small space.

• Staff who may have to quarantine may be able to work from home conducting classes if they feel well and don’t have symptoms. As an aside, Meicher added that substitute teachers are going to be at a premium this year.

• Personal protective equipment will be provided to all adults, including face masks, sanitizer, face shields, gloves and gowns.

• Classrooms will be sanitized bi-weekly or more, and will be wiped down twice a day.

• In case the school must be closed and learning turns to virtual means, all students grades K-12 will be provided with a Chromebook that can be taken home as soon as a closure is announced or picked up by parents within a day so learning isn’t interrupted. “We’re in a better spot now than in spring,” Meicher said. “In spring all students went home at a moment’s notice. The kids didn’t have Chromebooks, we didn’t know how many kids had connectivity and we struggled,” taking about a month to put any learning plan in place.

Meicher said one of the hurdles seen from the spring shutdown was that internet connectivity is an issue for a number of families. They have ordered a number of hot spot devices with the thought that they can put one on a bus and park it in a community area – such as Neshkoro. Families could park next to it to connect their devices to the internet, or perhaps they could allow students to sit on the bus to do their work.

Teachers are getting geared up for Google classrooms and Meicher said the district wants to use the technology they are getting to have synchronized learning for the kids – real time classes where the students can interact with the teacher online while he or she is giving a lesson.

While some of these details are still being debated, Meicher said they do intend to operate the school five days a week, as normal. “If there are individual health needs that we have to consider, we will consider alternate plans for them,” he said, reminding families that, “Right now, everything is fluid.”