Germania News

The Great Lawrence Parade will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 3 pm in downtown Lawrence. Please note the time change for this year's event of live bands after the parade has made its way around the country block. You can contact Mayor Bob Weiss for further details. I am saddened to be missing the live version this year as I attend the wedding of a good friend and co-worker. I am hoping to catch a recorded version. DQ and his potato queen never disappoint with their float nor does the “tip-up tanglers” brother duo of Fetzer boys. Transportation is this year's theme, but no horses or animals are allowed so as not to cause any harm or injuries due to noise or back-firing engines. Re-elect Bob for your local Lawrence District needs.

Speaking of parades, Nan Hinze and her granddaughters Memphis and Cheyenne had a fun time on Saturday with their pony Ariel. The ladies took Ariel over by Grandma Great to say hello and drove around Harrisville a little bit before putting the pony back in her pen.

The Longbranch Saloon of Germania enjoyed a really warm day for their annual canoe/kayak trip down the Mecan River on Saturday. The clouds kept the temps down a little bit while the humidity brought about a few daytime showers but overall the group had a great socially distanced trip down river. Missy and Don Heller made sure the water worshippers had a hot meal once they returned to Germania. The Budsin bridge even got in on the occasion and was decorated to welcome the crew.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Janel Weir and Bobbie Jo carpenter on July 23rd. Reb Meinke of Westfield, my nephew Avery Snyder of AR, Michele Hoffman of Wautoma, Pam Willis of Cabot, AR, cousin Aaron Froberg of MN, Jim Kienappel of Grand Marsh, Collin Slife of Coloma, Mike Gartland of Neshkoro and Marcia Lobby Lee have a July 24th birthday to celebrate. Cousin Shane Goldsmith of Westfield, John Borzick of Harrisville, cousin Karen Froberg of MN share a July 25th birthday. Happy anniversary to Penny and Mick S. of Neshkoro. Bill Warp has a July 26th birthday. Mark Chappa of Omro, Dan Wohlfert of Madison, Ben Knoch and his sister Corrina Mitchell have a July 27th birthday. Cousin Jolene Settergren, Daniel and Diane O'Matta share a July 28th birthday. Best wishes to you all.

Hello to Peg Kramer of southern Wisconsin who recently visited Germania. Peg has local ties to the Mussey family of Harrisville and enjoyed some weekend fun in central WI. Peg if you can return to the Longbranch Saloon on a Sunday after 5 pm, you will find me there at work. Beware of imposters who may be wearing an apron the other 5 days of any given week. Thanks for leaving a note behind for me and thanks to my co-workers Ryan Syverson for making sure that I received it.

Last Monday the retired breakfast club met in Coloma with intentions of dining at The Cabin. Unfortunately the Cabin was closed on Monday of that week so they decided upon breakfast at Red Hill Royal Café. Don Lange, Roger Goldsmith, Mark Schumacher, Fred Wenzel and Ed Stelter enjoyed their meal, and of course the camaraderie of the fun group.

A safety meeting was held at the Henke tractor shop of Neshkoro on Saturday, Sunday, Friday, Thursday, etc. as Mike and Jim worked to build a pulling tractor for the upcoming weekend. Safety inspector Sherrie Henke noted many violations and unkempt piles of parts around the floor. Both men were well hydrated, and were wearing eye protection, sometimes hearing protection and proper footwear. No worries Sherrie, Mike says "Huh?" all the time as it is and no amount of ticketing will change this.

Kathleen Goldsmith of Ward, AR, was proud to watch her granddaughter Beth Smith walk across the outdoor stage of the Ozark Hillbillies stadium to receive her high school diploma with honors. Dawn Smith was also happy to fly in for the momentous occasion. A luncheon was held for Beth at the home of Grandparents Wayne and Nancy Smith of Mulberry, AR. Beth will attend the UA tech of Russellville this fall and major in Musical Studies. Congratulations to my favorite niece.

I had the pleasure of meeting a new Budsin neighbor on Sunday as Mr. Chris Baker made his way to Germania for supper. Technically Chris moved to his new home in the Budsin woods in November but with the COVID 19 issues, we are slow to get to know him. I believe that Chris and his brother Matt, right across the road, were the first to decorate the Budsin bridge on 15th Drive and started a fabulous trend among neighbors. Sunday, as Chris spent time in Germania, he met many other Budsin and area folks as he chatted with Jon and Shannon Heller, George and Marlene Weiss of Germania, Randy and Sue Schatzke of Tuttle Lake, me of downtown Budsin, Kevin and Ryan of Germania and a few others who stopped by. Welcome to the best little unincorporated town of central WI. Have you heard the Budsin lion roar to the northwest at dinner time? That's how you know you have left the concrete jungle. Chris is having fun learning the past history of his grandparents’ farm, which at one time encompassed over 200 acres in Budsin.

Missy Heller has crafted the pizzas from the Germania Historical Society April sale and I will be able to deliver for those who bought from me or you can pick up at your leisure in Germania. I will have the orders bagged and frozen, just ask Don or Missy, Kevin or Jon. We thank you for supporting our organization and for your patience as we waited for our normal supplies to be available for production.