Two popular Labor Day events are cancelled

On July 8th, the Harrisville Brat Fest and Village of Westfield Fire Department announced cancellation of two beloved Labor Day events for 2020: the Harrisville Brat Fest and the Westfield Fire Department Chicken BBQ. The cancellations cited COVID-19 health concerns, including sanitation, social distancing and potential for large crowds.

This would have been the 60th year for the Harrisville Brat Fest and the 64th year for the Westfield Firemen’s Chicken BBQ.

The release stated:

The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and the Village of Westfield Fire Department have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harrisville Bratfest and the Westfield Chicken BBQ.

This decision was difficult for us, as we put in hundreds of hours of prepping for this event because we know the enjoyment people get out of it: Seeing old friends, making new ones, and having a great time. We are sorry we are not able to do that again this year.

It came down to the safety of the public due to COVID-19. There are difficulties in maintaining a high level of sanitation, maintaining social distancing guidelines, possibly limiting the number in attendance, and insuring a safe and healthy experience for the attendees and hundreds of volunteers it takes to put on this event. Also, the recommendations of county and state agencies influenced this decision.

We are a completely 100% volunteer organization and it takes a lot of time and stress behind the scenes to pull off this event. It is more than just the 60+ firefighters who put these events together. It’s also their spouses, children, family members, retired firefighters, and over 300 volunteers on the day of the events that are also a part of this decision. All are needed and we are not willing to put them in a position to have to decide on working at it.

We are also concerned that if we are the only events this summer, we could be over our capacity for just about every aspect of the events, and this could overwhelm the volunteers. This could bring in more visitors from around the state to our area, putting more people at risk.

All of the profits from fundraisers go directly into the Fire Departments. Without this year’s event, we will be out this money that supports us. If you are interested in donating to the Fire Departments, please send checks to HVFD c/o Mel Klitzke, W5892 Elk Ave., Westfield, WI 53964. Or Westfield Fire Department, PO Box 250,

Westfield, WI 53964. Any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated.