Marquette, Green Lake, and Waushara counties, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site. This will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 10:00am-5:00pm in the Marquette County Health and Human Services Building parking lot, 428 Underwood Ave, Montello. Watch the Marquette County Government Facebook page and Marquette County Tribune for more information to come.