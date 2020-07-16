Montello’s Giuffre Insurance office destroyed in weekend fire

The Giuffre Insurance Agency office at 103 Underwood Avenue in Montello was destroyed in a fire that was reported to 911 at 11:36 p.m. on Friday, July 10th. The office is located in a residential building between the “granite mansion” and Montello city cemetery.

Montello Fire Department requested mutual aid from Oxford Fire Department for assistance in extinguishing the fire. The structure was fully engulfed on the back side upon arrival of the Montello Fire Department.

Fire Chief Glen Bubolz said the fire started in the rear of the house and that it was “likely a total loss. We did what we could to save what we could,” he added.

Bubolz said the fire was reported by a neighbor whose daughter saw the blaze, as well as a passerby. The WisDOT Traffic Management Center reported that WIS 23 in front of the location was closed to traffic from approximately midnight to 2:30 a.m.

The Agency posted to its Facebook page and website on Sunday: “As some of you may already know, our office was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Rest assured, we will recover. In the short term, our phone calls will be forward to voicemail and we will be taking care of our customers' insurance needs as usual.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Marquette County EMS and the Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene.

Both Bubolz and Sheriff Joe Konrath stated that the fire continues to be under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Montello Fire Department.