Endeavor Lions Broiler Festival will be drive-thru only this year

July 16, 2020

Many years ago in a land not far away Dairyland Poultry's Edward Alf (Jeanne Cummings’ father) and Professor Barry Hayes of the UW Madison Poultry Department came up with a plan to cook chicken outside over charcoal.  They invented the chicken Bar-B-Q.  When word got out how delicious this chicken was, everyone started chicken Bar-B-Qs 

 

Then came 2020. We didn't want to break our string of 64 events. You have all supported the Endeavor Lions Festival - some of you have played ball, some of you have danced to our music, some of you have played Bingo, some just ate chicken many times over the years. 

 

We didn't want to break our string of 64 events. The 65th Endeavor Lions Broiler Festival will be drive-thru only at the village park in Endeavor. This will help us continue our scholarship program, which has provided over $60,000 to area young people. Meals are $10 per person and include barbequed chicken, potato salad, beans, coleslaw, roll and butter.

 

Hope to see you July 18th at noon for our 65th Annual Endeavor Lions Broiler Festival, drive-thru ONLY.

