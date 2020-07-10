Germania News

The Longbranch Saloon of Germania enjoyed their annual golf outing to White Lake Country Club on Saturday, June 27. A steak fry followed back at the Longbranch. The sunny warm day was perfect for time on the course and was enjoyed by all.

The retired breakfast club crew arrived in Princeton Monday, June 29 for a meal at Auntie Judy's Café. Don and Mary Lange of Newton, Mark and Jan Schumacher of Richford, Fred Wenzel of Coloma, Ed Stelter of Puckaway, Roger and Mary Goldsmith of Newton enjoyed a meal together. Roger had a giant ham and cheese omelet which was very good. Next week the men will gather in Montello at Mama's Café.

Over at the Wollert home in Budsin all of the bird houses and nests are now vacant as the offspring of the Robins, Wrens and Phoebes have left the nests. Chris says it is very quiet in the neighborhood now without the song of the noisy Wren. Besides all of the deer in our neighborhood Chris watched a doe getting her greens down by the Mecan River as her fawn splashed and jumped in the water, how fun to see. Chris Wollert was happy to pick a decent amount of radishes in the garden and notes that most items are doing well with the usual exception of carrots and beets. Thank goodness for the local farm markets to fill in the needs of what doesn't grow well at home.

Friday afternoon, June 26, I was happy to meet with me friend Bret Meissner of Montfort at Crossroads Chateau. We wanted to see our equally old friend Vicki Zajda who was pretty busy but managed to get a few pictures with us and a few words in edgewise as we ate supper. An added bonus was getting to see and speak with Heidi and Steve Robinson and Laura Thalacker Ahrens, also members of the Westfield High School Class of 1986. The Popes of Westfield were dining nearby that evening and it is always a pleasure to see their smiling faces. Darla Maples Wulf made a break for home with her dinner before the rain fell again. Chef and owner Todd Perlberg and his sidekick Chef Kody Boggs were busy in the kitchen but all of our food was great! On Saturday, Bret was happy to spend some time with Dave Bignell at their campers and watched an outdoor movie. Best of friends until the end, we shall always be.

I had a nice afternoon visit with Pauline Petersdorff of Harrisville on Sunday afternoon, June 28. I was in-between work part one at Harris Villa and work part 2 in Germania so it was very relaxing to sit and visit in the shady garage with a breeze keeping us cool. Thank you for the cool drink my dear and the chat; we hope to seen see your smiling face at the Villa for visits with our residents.

I spoke with the Mayor of Lawrence Bob Weiss on Saturday about the upcoming parade on July 25th. The start time will be 3 pm with live music to follow this year and fireworks at dusk. The Lawrence Constable was nearby enjoying the shade of his yard and looking over the town square. Come one, come all and watch an exciting parade go around a country block featuring many notable locals.

Happy birthday wishes are being sent to my cousin Genelle Goldsmith, Steven Lentz and Heidi Galbraith of Newton all on July 9. Happy birthday to Marilyn Adler, Doug Bethke, Amanda Kuchar, Autumn Kemnitz, and Happy anniversary to Mike and I, with us all celebrating July 10th. Ryan Syverson of Germania, cousin Mona Hammond of WA and Gloria Slife share a July 11th as their special day. Kay Allen and Jenny Wollert have a July 12th birthday. Jeff Kidd of Montello, Alice Henke of Neshkoro, Tom Frozene of Westfield, Liola Crown of Montello, Lori Baumann of Westfield and Bob Mussey of AZ who turns 50 this year have a July 13th birthday. Hanna Mashuda Westfield and Lynne Colburn of Princeton have a July 14th birthday. Tama Zuehls of Shields, Bret Meissner of Montfort and Abby Gottschalk of Newton have a July 15th birthday. Dave and Cami Quinn of Lawrence have a July 15th wedding anniversary to celebrate. Best wishes to you all.

We shall make note of this date for the future as Ben Quinn, a Lawrence notable, has proclaimed the first frost to be Oct. 3. Ben says that he heard the Cicadas singing the other night for the first time of the season. This is said to mean that 90 days later the first frost will occur. I have placed this on my calendar but I am not so much looking forward to a frost. Thanks Ben for sharing your knowledge.

I am so proud of the efforts of my classmate Mark Guderski of Harrisville to make sure a USA flag was walked through the streets of Harrisville on July 4 as it has been for the past 70 years at least. This was not a "parade" with candy, water hoses spraying the crowd or floats. This was a procession that would honor the flag, simple as that. The Harris Fire Department made sure the road was blocked off and that the procession would have a safe path. The show of support was heartwarming and came together in 2 days’ time because we love our country and our freedom; staying safe and healthy was first and foremost the goal. Thank you to all that helped honor our flag on July 4.

The Germania Historical Society held a meeting Sunday morning in their new building with a guest speaker on hand. The group also drew a winning ticket from their gun raffle fund raising event. Jim Kuhn helped picked the winning ticket of Jerry Ross for a custom shotgun. Congratulations. Jim Kuhn had attended school in Germania during his first and second grade years and he told several stories of his Germania days. The meeting was very informative.

Terry Wollert of Budsin were very happy to watch the fireworks show over Tuttle Lake on Friday night, the best show yet in the history of local fireworks. Many thanks to the lake association and the families that took part in the set-up of the displays. You added something normal to our mixed up 2020 summer. I was happy to watch the show from the shore of the Schatzkes among friends. Saturday night another show took place from all sides of the lake. My kitties hid inside of the house since they are cared of storms and fireworks, cannot blame them.

Chris Wollert has been happily watching things come to life in Budsin as the mulberries and raspberries ripen for the picking. The garden crops have started to produce. She did visit Flytes strawberry patch and came home with a few other vegetables too. We are watching a lot of new wildlife in our neighborhood as twin fawns appear and Momma turkeys with a trail of babies following behind. We are also happy for Matt Kenseth's 2nd place finish Sunday night.

Mike Henke spent some time by his parents Alice and George of Neshkoro on Sunday, I think he could smell poppy seed torte in the air? Thank you for sending a piece home with him for me to enjoy after work, it is delicious.

Have you noticed an abundance of fireflies this season? I watch in amazement as they come to life in my yard at night and I then recall our youth as we chased the bugs around the yard trying to capture a jar full use as a bedroom nightlight. I always feel bad if I have a firefly hit my windshield of the car, but it is still a cool thing to watch as they glow all the way home. Enjoy what you can of summer, we soon will be missing it as the cool weather comes in to end our gardening and swimming. As I type this on Monday around noon the thunder is building and the clouds forming as the sun hides. I just hung clothes on the line to dry, now I have to go take them down or wait it out? Fool me once Mother Nature, but not twice.