Area updates on COVID-19 cases

Marquette County has been experiencing a large increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The County Health Department is listing 31 positive cases as of Tuesday, July 7, up from 13 cases just one week ago and 10 positive cases two weeks ago. Of the 31 positive cases, 9 are listed as recovered and are out of isolation, and one person died. There have been 1,208 negative tests reported here. The Health Department has noted that several of the new cases were people who had been identified as having contact with a positive tested person and were already isolated prior to being tested themselves.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues its spread, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local county agencies are continuing to compile daily statistics on the number of persons testing positive or negative, along with death counts.

As of Tuesday, July 7th, the State of Wisconsin has had a total of 32,556 positive cases and 601,012 negative cases. There were 805 deaths reported as of the 2:00 p.m. posting that day, representing 2.5% of the positive cases. There have been 3,639 hospitalizations to date, representing 11.2% of the positive cases. The state has also reported that 79% of all cases have recovered.

Recent spikes in positive tests have also been seen in our surrounding counties this past week.

Adams County lists 33 positive cases, including 2 deaths, along with 1,695 negative tests.

Columbia County reports 104 positive cases, including 1 death, and 6,401 negative tests.

Green Lake County reported 40 confirmed positive cases and 1,802 negative tests.

Waushara County has had 34 positive cases and 3,760 negative tests.