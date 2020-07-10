Arby’s set to open soon in Westfield mall

Westfield will soon be adding another restaurant to its lineup, with Arby’s set to move into the new strip mall on North Pioneer Park Road shortly.

Jennifer Ostrowski and her brother Jeremy Ostrowski currently own 10 Arby’s throughout the state, including one also being built in Portage. Around six months ago they began working on bringing Arby’s to the Westfield area. When choosing Westfield as their next location, Jennifer noted that, “There is a real need for an Arby’s in Westfield.” She said that they take a hands-on approach to all of their locations and are constantly looking to expand, so they thought Westfield fit what they were looking for.

They plan on hiring 25-30 positions, with 15 of them being full-time positions and 10 being part-time positions. They hope to open in September but note that it could change depending on how far along construction is. They will be open from 10am to 10pm daily and will also offer catering services.