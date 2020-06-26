Germania News

The gardens are growing rapidly, the strawberry patch is ripe for the picking, raspberries are soon to be ready and the mosquito crop is thriving. Recently, I walked outside to water some plants and the air above me was buzzing with the blood-thirsty pests. I am contemplating the design of a netted suit and face covering so that I can actually get out to pick all the goodness that nature has offered up. Of course this suit will have to be snag proof as the twisty raspberry canes will grab on to you with an unforgiving force - just look at the scars I have accumulated on my legs. Since our world still seems crazy, I am still searching for the things that make me happy in a day. I have decided that a swarm of mosquitoes will not stop me from carrying on with my berry basket in hand.

Happy birthday wishes are sent to Dick Schroeder of Emery Lake on June 25th. Don Evans, John Briese, Greg Sondalle, and Sheena Wayczi have a June 26th birthday to enjoy. Happy anniversary on June 26th to Dick and Judy Pape, formerly of Budsin. Karin Wilson of Neshkoro celebrates with a party on June 27th. Debbie Dahnke has a June 28th birthday. Happy anniversary to Dean and Donna DeMott on June 28th. Linda Groskreutz of Westfield and Vera Simon of OH have a June 29th birthday. Dean Ahlstrom of Jacksonville, FL has a June 30th birthday. Happy anniversary to Dave and Martha Marquardt on June 30th. July 1 we wish Jim Neeb, Stepherella Marcelain and Susie Mashuda a great day. Best wishes to you all.

Sunday in Germania was almost like a reunion of the elected officials of the Germania Community Development Association. I spied with my little eyes the Justice of the Peace George Weiss, Germania Cheerleader Marlene Weiss, myself the Hydrant Painter, Historian Chris Debish, Dr. Joel Voigt, Germania Police Chief Cortney Drew, Superhero "Cat Woman" Shannon Bartz, Germania Farmer Steve Soda Pop, EMT driver Scotty Zuehls, Zookeeper Kevin Frohmader, and of course the Beer Delivery Man Don Heller and the important assistants to our every need, Scotcharoo Sue and Randy Schaetzke, Ryan Syverson, food line servers Ken Beutler and Cindy Miller. There may have been more officials that had visited earlier in the day but I didn't arrive at work until 5 pm so I am sorry if I missed you. Either way this made me smile and think of how great our little unincorporated town is. The GCDA has been an important part of Germania and the area as we support many things in a year and provide scholarships to students and monetary help to many in time of crisis. Thank you all for being a great big family of fun and hard work.

A Father's Day dinner celebration took place at the home of Jim and Sherrie Henke of Neshkoro on Saturday. Family gathered to honor all the fathers and to meet the newest grandchild, George Henke, son of Tonya and Andy. Their daughter Raelynn was happy to share her baby brother with everyone while also getting some attention from Grandma Sherrie and Great Grandma Alice. Aunt Carol Graf soon put Georgie to sleep on her lap. BBQ ribs and baked chicken, along with homemade macaroni and cheese filled our bellies well. Everything was delicious. Thank you to Jim and Sherry for hosting a get together as we have spent many months apart.

Roger and Mary Goldsmith of Newton held a family get-together meal Sunday night at their home. Tara and Spencer Hamilton of Packwaukee celebrated their anniversary as well. What was for pie? I missed out by being at work.

Many thanks to Pastor Temanson of Westfield for holding an outdoor worship service on the patio at Harris Villa last Monday. Many folks have been able to come and visit their family member by way of the outdoors areas. We, as staff, appreciate your patience and your calls to schedule ahead of time as we work hard to keep everyone safe and still do our best to allow a visit, which is so desperately needed for all. Stay healthy and be blessed to feel the love of a smile. We are all still in this together.