Fatality reported in Briggsville

On Sunday, June 21st at 10:40 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on STH 23, west of CTH AA in Briggsville in Marquette County.

The initial information released indicated a motorized bicycle was being driven eastbound on STH 23 when it attempted to turn left into an adjacent property. In doing so, the bicycle traveled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to stop in time and the vehicles crashed.

The operator of the bicycle, 67-year-old Michael D. Gaffney from Portage, was fatally injured as a result of the crash. The passenger of the motorcycle, 57-year-old Sandra L. Tustison of Baraboo, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported via Med-Flight to a local hospital. The driver of the motorcycle, 57-year-old Charles D. Tustison from Baraboo, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Names were withheld at the time of the press release pending notification of families.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting the crash investigation including a scene reconstruction. They were assisted on scene by numerous first responders, including local Fire & EMS personnel, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

STH 23 was closed in both directions for about 3 hours during the investigation.